Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Mojtaba Khamenei tipped to succeed father as Iran's supreme leader after Israeli strike

Clerics gather virtually as Mojtaba Khamenei emerges as frontrunner for supreme leader role

Mojtaba Khamenei successor Iran

He served in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, giving him revolutionary credibility

Getty Images
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMar 04, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Mojtaba Khamenei, 56, is the leading contender to succeed his father as Iran's supreme leader, according to the New York Times.
  • Senior clerics met virtually on Tuesday to discuss new leadership after Ayatollah Khamenei was killed in an Israeli air strike.
  • Donald Trump said "someone from within" the Iranian regime might be the best choice to lead Iran after the US-Israeli military campaign.
Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has emerged as the clear frontrunner to become Iran's next supreme leader following his father's death in an Israeli air strike on Saturday.
According to the New York Times, senior clerics met virtually on Tuesday to discuss the new leadership of the Islamic Republic, which has been severely weakened by American and Israeli attacks. Mojtaba could be named as early as Wednesday morning.

A hardliner who has managed his father's office and networks for years, Mojtaba Khamenei is known for his close ties to Iran's Revolutionary Guards suggesting the Guards still retain control of the levers of power in Iran.

He served in the Iran-Iraq war in the 1980s, giving him revolutionary credibility, and studied theology in the holy city of Qom, meeting the constitutional requirement for clerical training.

He survived the US and Israeli strikes that killed his father and 40 members of the regime's leadership, though he is expected to remain a target of Israeli assassination attempts.

Succession not certain

Despite being the frontrunner, Mojtaba's appointment is not guaranteed. Iran has historically resisted dynastic succession since the regime seized power in 1979, making his path to leadership uncertain.

Meanwhile Donald Trump said on Tuesday that "someone from within" the Iranian regime might be the best choice to lead Iran once the US-Israeli military campaign is completed.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said "Most of the people we had in mind are dead. Now we have another group, they may be dead also, based on reports. So you have a third wave coming. Pretty soon we're not going to know anybody."

Trump appeared to drift from his earlier suggestion that the war presented an opportunity to end theocratic rule in Iran, saying he wanted to avoid a "worst case" scenario where "somebody takes over who's as bad as the previous person."

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince of Iran's last shah, is positioning himself for a return to power should Iran's theocracy fall — but Trump suggested "somebody from within" might be "more appropriate."

The White House has also intensified efforts to counter criticism that it moved too quickly to launch strikes on Iran, following lengthy negotiations by peace envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner with Iranian officials.

ayatollah khameneidonald trumpiran conflictrevolutionary guardsmojtaba khamenei

Related News

Israel-iran-conflict
News

Explainer: How will US strikes on Iran affect oil markets

Afghanistan-pakistan-conflict
News

Afghanistan says Pakistan fighter jet down as cross-border strikes flare

Israel-Iran-war
News

Trump warns some Americans may die amid US strikes in Iran

Israel-Iran-war
News

New 'Middle East conflict' as Israel and US launch strikes on Iran

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us