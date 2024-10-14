Survey: Minorities support teaching pride in British history

One of its key findings is that ethnic minorities strongly reject calls to “decolonise the curriculum”

A group of “Stand Up To Racism” supporters protest outside the Conservative Party headquarters on February 29, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

ETHNIC minorities in the UK overwhelmingly want their children to be taught to take pride in British history, according to a new survey.

The research by Policy Exchange think tank revealed that all ethnic minority groups view Britain as a positive force throughout history, contradicting some progressive voices who suggest it is wrong or racist to encourage pride in the nation’s past, reported the Telegraph.

The study, which involved polling 3,400 people from a variety of ethnic backgrounds, aimed to explore perspectives on ethnicity and religion in Britain today.

One of its key findings is that ethnic minorities strongly reject calls to “decolonise the curriculum” and instead share a desire to celebrate Britain’s significant historical achievements.

This includes its role in both world wars, the signing of the Magna Carta, the industrial revolution, and the abolition of the slave trade.

The report noted that 72 per cent of Britons across the board believe children should be taught to be proud of Britain and its history, with just 14 per cent disagreeing. Among ethnic minorities, this sentiment was particularly strong.

A majority of black Africans (67 per cent), black Caribbeans (63 per cent), and Chinese people (60 per cent) supported teaching pride in British history. Other ethnic groups, including Indians (57 per cent), Bangladeshis (56 per cent), and Pakistanis (53 per cent), also demonstrated significant support for this view.

The Second World War emerged as the most commonly cited source of historical pride across most ethnic groups. Around 30 per cent of mixed-race respondents, 28 per cent of Chinese, 22 per cent of Indians, and 22 per cent of Bangladeshis said Britain’s role in the war was the aspect of history that made them feel most proud.

Meanwhile, among black African and Caribbean communities, the abolition of the slave trade was a leading source of historical pride, with 26 per cent of black Africans and 19 per cent of black Caribbeans selecting it as their top choice.

The research also highlighted a generally positive perception of fairness in British society. More than half of the respondents from all ethnic groups, with the exception of mixed-race people, believed that people of their race would be treated fairly in the UK. Fewer than 20 per cent of respondents from any ethnic group disagreed with this view.

Another significant finding was that, for a majority of ethnic minority individuals, class was considered more important than race in determining success in modern Britain. About 54 per cent of respondents felt that class played a bigger role than race in influencing life outcomes, though 26 per cent still viewed race as an important factor.

However, despite this relatively optimistic outlook, the report did not suggest that racism had been eradicated. A significant proportion of respondents reported experiencing racial discrimination over the past year. This ranged from 28 per cent of Pakistanis to 49 per cent of black Africans, who said they had encountered abuse in workplaces and public spaces.

Trevor Phillips, broadcaster and senior fellow at Policy Exchange, wrote a foreword to the report in which he commented on the changing racial and cultural landscape of the UK.

Phillips noted that in many of Britain’s largest cities, white British people are now in the minority in schools, contributing to a society where all ethnic groups have a voice and unique contributions. He warned that political decision-makers must not ignore these societal shifts, suggesting that neither the current government nor its predecessors had done enough to promote cultural and social integration.

He cautioned that failure to address these changes could have serious consequences for Britain’s future unless immediate action is taken.