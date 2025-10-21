Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Microsoft developing next-gen Xbox to “push the edge of what’s possible”

She also pointed to the success of the ROG Xbox Ally handheld

Xbox

Xbox will continue to innovate across devices and platforms

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranOct 21, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Xbox president Sarah Bond says new hardware is being prototyped and designed.
  • Microsoft has partnered with AMD for the upcoming console.
  • Bond says the company aims to offer more choices for different types of gamers.

Microsoft working on next-gen Xbox

Microsoft has confirmed that its next-generation Xbox hardware is currently in development. Xbox president Sarah Bond revealed in an interview with Variety that the company is actively working on prototyping and designing new hardware, and has partnered with AMD to power the next console.

“We have our next-gen hardware in development. We’ve been looking at prototyping, designing,” Bond said. “We have a partnership we’ve announced with AMD around it, so that is coming.”

Focus on innovation and player choice

Bond added that Microsoft’s goal is to provide a range of gaming options for different audiences. “We want to make sure there’s an option for the power players who want the latest innovations and want to push the edge of what’s possible,” she explained.

She also pointed to the success of the ROG Xbox Ally handheld, developed in partnership with ASUS, saying the overwhelming response to the portable gaming device showed the demand for innovation and flexibility.

Expanding the Xbox ecosystem

Bond noted that Xbox will continue to innovate across devices and platforms, improving compatibility and enhancing the overall gaming experience. “There’s a ton more innovation to come,” she said, citing efforts to expand the handheld compatibility programme and deliver more features, benefits, and games.

Her comments follow recent reports suggesting that US retailer Costco had stopped selling Xbox consoles, which Microsoft denied, stating that major retail partners “remain committed” to Xbox consoles, accessories, and games.

microsoftrog xbox allyasustechxbox

Related News

planet birth around infant star HOPS-315
Tech

Astronomers capture earliest moment of planet birth around infant star HOPS-315

More For You

Crimson Desert

The nine-minute footage features a dramatic boss encounter with a towering mechanical dragon

YouTube/ IGN

'Crimson Desert' PS5 gameplay shows fierce battle against giant mechanical dragon

Highlights:

  • Latest footage shows intense boss fight from upcoming open-world title
  • Pearl Abyss confirms March 2026 release date after years of delays
  • Once planned as an MMORPG, the game has evolved into a story-driven adventure

Fresh look at Crimson Desert’s combat

A new gameplay preview of Crimson Desert has been released as part of IGN’s ongoing “First” series, giving fans a closer look at the long-awaited open-world action-adventure game from Pearl Abyss.

The nine-minute footage features a dramatic boss encounter with a towering mechanical dragon, showcasing the game’s cinematic combat style, detailed environments, and high-stakes action sequences. It’s the latest in a series of updates that have built excitement for a title first revealed back in 2019.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us