Microsoft developing next-gen Xbox to “push the edge of what’s possible”

Microsoft working on next-gen Xbox

Microsoft has confirmed that its next-generation Xbox hardware is currently in development. Xbox president Sarah Bond revealed in an interview with Variety that the company is actively working on prototyping and designing new hardware, and has partnered with AMD to power the next console.

“We have our next-gen hardware in development. We’ve been looking at prototyping, designing,” Bond said. “We have a partnership we’ve announced with AMD around it, so that is coming.”

Focus on innovation and player choice

Bond added that Microsoft’s goal is to provide a range of gaming options for different audiences. “We want to make sure there’s an option for the power players who want the latest innovations and want to push the edge of what’s possible,” she explained.

She also pointed to the success of the ROG Xbox Ally handheld, developed in partnership with ASUS, saying the overwhelming response to the portable gaming device showed the demand for innovation and flexibility.

Expanding the Xbox ecosystem

Bond noted that Xbox will continue to innovate across devices and platforms, improving compatibility and enhancing the overall gaming experience. “There’s a ton more innovation to come,” she said, citing efforts to expand the handheld compatibility programme and deliver more features, benefits, and games.

Her comments follow recent reports suggesting that US retailer Costco had stopped selling Xbox consoles, which Microsoft denied, stating that major retail partners “remain committed” to Xbox consoles, accessories, and games.