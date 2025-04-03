Skip to content
Met Police to cut 1,700 jobs amid £260m budget shortfall

The force will also scale back several services, including the removal of the Royal Parks Police team and officers stationed in schools.

Metropolitan Police

The Met said it would not be making redundancies but would achieve savings by reducing recruitment and not replacing those who leave.

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 03, 2025
Vivek Mishra

THE METROPOLITAN POLICE has announced plans to cut 1,700 officers, PCSOs, and staff due to a £260 million budget deficit.

The force will also scale back several services, including the removal of the Royal Parks Police team and officers stationed in schools.

At the end of last year, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley warned of significant cuts that could have resulted in the loss of 2,300 officers.

While the Met has secured additional funding from central government and the Mayor’s office, it stated that the financial support was insufficient to avoid difficult decisions, the BBC reported.

The Met said it would not be making redundancies but would achieve savings by reducing recruitment and not replacing those who leave.

It added that frontline services, such as neighbourhood policing, tackling violence against women and girls, and force reform efforts, would be protected.

Planned cuts include a 10 per cent reduction in forensic services, an 11 per cent cut to historic crime teams, a 25 per cent reduction in mounted police, and a 7 per cent cut to dog teams.

The force also indicated that front counter opening hours would be restricted, and firearms might be removed from the Flying Squad. The Met has received an additional £32 million, which could reduce the scale of some cuts.

Metropolitan Police Federation General Secretary Matt Cane told the BBC the cuts would significantly impact policing in London.

Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan blamed the funding crisis on the previous Conservative government, while shadow home secretary Chris Philp criticised Labour’s financial settlement.

City Hall Conservatives have called for home secretary Yvette Cooper to intervene, while local officials and community leaders have expressed concerns over the impact of the cuts on public safety.

british-muslims

The initiative aims to track incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, and provide better victim support.

iStock)

Government announces fund to combat anti-Muslim hate

THE UK government has announced a new fund to monitor anti-Muslim hate and support victims, with applications opening on 7 April.

The initiative aims to track incidents, raise awareness of hate crime, and provide better victim support.

Probe launched over racist broadcast at Kent asylum centre

FILE PHOTO: Entrance of Manston short-term holding centre for migrants, near Ramsgate in southeast England. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Probe launched over racist broadcast at Kent asylum centre

AUTHORITIES have launched an investigation following reports that a racist message was broadcast over portable radios at an asylum processing centre in Kent.

The incident occurred at the Manston site, where small boat arrivals are processed by the Home Office and its contractor, Mitie, reported The Guardian.

Protest against dog crackdown ahead of Modi's Sri Lanka visit

Sri Lankan animal rights activists take part in a demonstration in Colombo on April 3, 2025, to protest the round-up of stray dogs a day ahead of a visit by Narendra Modi. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images)

Protest against dog crackdown ahead of Modi's Sri Lanka visit

SRI LANKAN animal rights activists marched on Thursday (3) to protest the round-up of stray dogs a day ahead of a visit by Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.

Authorities in Colombo and the Buddhist pilgrim city of Anuradhapura have reportedly deployed dog catchers to impound hounds ahead of Modi's visit, which begins on Friday (4).

modi-trump-getty

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi hold a joint press conference in the East Room at the White House on February 13, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Explained: Impact of US tariffs on Indian exports

The United States has announced a 27 per cent reciprocal tariff on Indian goods entering the American market.

Industry experts have said these duties will pose challenges for Indian exports, though India's position remains more favourable than some of its competitors.

Asian drug dealer known as 'starkcake' jailed for 18 years

Heemal Vaid (Photo: NCA)

Asian drug dealer known as 'starkcake' jailed for 18 years

A 49-year-old Asian drug dealer who masterminded the import and sale of cocaine and heroin worth more than £4 million has been jailed for 18 years, after National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators identified him from secret phone messages.

British Indian Heemal Vaid, of Cheam, used EncroChat – an encrypted phone service for criminals – to broker deals, unaware that in 2020, an international law enforcement team would crack EncroChat’s encryption.

