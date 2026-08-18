Vishv Umiya Foundation strengthens UK network with new regional leadership

The Vishv Umiya Foundation (VUF) has strengthened its presence in the United Kingdom with the formation of a new UK Core Committee, alongside the appointment of regional leaders and the expansion of its women’s empowerment initiative.

The announcements were made during the 2026 UK visit of Shri R.P. Patel, Patron and President of Vishv Umiya Foundation, who met community representatives as part of efforts to broaden the organisation’s network and activities across Britain.

A special VUF UK Core Committee meeting was held during the visit, where community leaders were entrusted with key responsibilities and felicitated for their commitment to community service.

Rajni Kansagra was appointed Mentor, while Suresh Kansagra will serve as Chairman. Anjana Patel was named Chairperson of the Women’s Wing.

Arun Kar, Jitubhai Dadhania and Mahesh Liloriya were appointed Vice Chairmen, while Rashesh Patel will serve as Secretary and Treasurer and Rajubhai Patel as Secretary.

The committee members are Harshad Patel, Ragini Patel, Sweta Mohanty, Kanta Mistry, Yash Solanki, Harshal Patel and Anup Patel.

The foundation said the new leadership structure would help deepen its engagement with families, community organisations and volunteers and support the development of initiatives across the UK.

Members of Vishv Umiya Foundation Mahesh Liloriya

East England network expands

VUF also announced new local chapter leadership in East England as it seeks to build stronger grassroots connections.

Under the guidance of Shri R.P. Patel and with the support of Rashesh Patel, Chairman for East England, Deepu Patel will lead activities across Grays, South Ockendon, Aveley and Thurrock; Mital Chauhan will oversee Chadwell Heath and Goodmayes; Dolly Patel will lead Upton Park, Plaistow and Green Street; and Anand Patel will take responsibility for Dagenham and Becontree.

The chapter leaders will focus on bringing families together, encouraging community participation, supporting local initiatives and ensuring VUF remains connected with the needs of the growing Sanatani community.

Focus on women’s empowerment

In another significant development, Seema Patel has been appointed to lead the VUF Women’s Empowerment Project across East England.

The initiative is expected to encourage greater participation and leadership among women while creating opportunities for community engagement, empowerment and service.

Shri R.P. Patel congratulated the newly appointed office bearers and volunteers, expressing confidence that the expanded leadership team would help take VUF’s community mission forward across the UK.