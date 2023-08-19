Master-Planned Communities Dominate in Houston, Representing 24% of Most-Active Areas

By: Admin Super

Ever wondered about where the majority of people are putting down their roots lately? As surprising as it may be to some, it’s not the bustling concrete jungles of New York, Los Angeles or Chicago. Instead, it’s the sprawling, master-planned communities of Houston, Texas, that are taking the nation by storm.

Houston Dominates Top-Selling Communities

Not to mention, Houston has managed to keep a tight grip on the lead for the second year running. As reported by RCLCO, a leader in real estate advisory, Houston is home to 13 of the nation’s top 50 best-selling master-planned communities, totaling a whopping 4,800 year-to-date transactions. Quite a feat, if you think about how these numbers equate to families and individuals choosing to settle within these perfectly orchestrated habitats. Who can blame them? Some would say it’s out of this world.

Greater Houston Homes See Sweeping Sales

Zooming into Greater Houston, there were three communities that outshone the rest in terms of activity. Sunterra, located in Katy, is like the overachieving student sitting right at the front of the class, soaking up all the golden stars. This brainy community has seen about 670 sales so far this year. Break out your calculators, because that’s a staggering 49 percent increase compared to mid-2022. Talk about making a logical leap forward!

Gravitating Towards Master-Planned Communities: Why?

This might lead you to question, why this sudden meteoric rise in the popularity of such communities? A common fallacy often circles around claiming that people are enticed solely by the breathtaking views, grand homes, and commendable amenities these places offer. However, it’s not just the allure of these tantalizing features. It’s also the promise of a nurturing environment, a closely-knit community, and a sense of belonging that draws families in.

Building the Dream: The Importance of Heavy Equipment

All this buzz around master-planned communities wouldn’t be possible without the heart and soul of these developments – heavy land development equipment. From excavators with gnarly rubber tracks to bulldozers and graders, these iron titans shape the land into liveable spaces before anyone calls it ‘home’.

Developing the land is no small task. It’s like molding the clay before the masterpiece emerges. The leading role of heavy machinery in this process can hardly be overstated. As urban planner Alexander Garvin puts it, “The function of land development is to imbue pieces of earth with the invested value necessary to convert them into things that fulfill human desires”.

In the Heart of Houston, Home Sweet Home Awaits

With master-planned communities on the rise, it’s evident more and more citizens are seeking a place where comfort comes paired with connection and convenience. Is this trend here to stand the test of time? Only time will tell. However, for now, in the heart of Houston, future residents are already gathering their dreams in a bag, prepping for a leap towards their picture-perfect, master-planned home sweet home.