Margot Robbie keeps baby name secret as she calls motherhood the best and admits outsiders find it boring to hear

Highlights:

Margot Robbie describes motherhood as “the best” in her first public comments since welcoming a son

The 35-year-old and her husband Tom Ackerley quietly welcomed their baby boy in October 2024

The couple, married since 2016, have not revealed their son’s name or exact birth date

Robbie is currently promoting her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey alongside Colin Farrell

Margot Robbie has spoken publicly about becoming a mother for the first time, calling motherhood “the best.” The Barbie and Birds of Prey star, who welcomed her baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley in October 2024, admitted that parenthood is hard to explain to non-parents. In her candid remarks while promoting her upcoming film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, Robbie said the joy of having a child is something that “doesn’t need much explaining” to those who have experienced it.

Margot Robbie described motherhood as “the best” during an interview promoting her new film Getty Images





What did Margot Robbie say about motherhood?

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, Robbie explained how motherhood has transformed her life. The 35-year-old actress said:

“If you try to explain it to someone who has kids, you don’t need to because they get it. And if they don’t, it’s probably just really boring to hear. So, you’re just kind of like, ‘It’s the best.’”

This is in fact the first time she has addressed parenthood since giving birth last year. Robbie and Ackerley, who have kept their son’s name and birth date private, continue to protect their family life from public attention, while enjoying time at home together in Los Angeles.

Margot Robbie keeps baby name private as she opens up on first year of motherhood Getty Images





When did Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley have their baby?

Robbie and Ackerley, both 35, welcomed their first child in October 2024, with news confirmed by People weeks later. Sources revealed that the couple were “loving spending time with their baby” and had settled into family life as homebodies.

The pair, who first met in 2013 on the set of Suite Française, married in a private ceremony in Byron Bay, Australia, in 2016. Since then, they have managed to balance their Hollywood careers with a largely private relationship, rarely speaking about their personal lives in interviews.

Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley married since 2016, have kept their baby boy’s name private Getty Images





Has Margot Robbie revealed her baby’s name?

Despite growing curiosity from fans, Robbie and Ackerley have not disclosed their son’s name or released any photographs. The actress has kept her pregnancy and parenthood journey closely guarded, in line with her long-standing preference for privacy.

That hasn’t stopped her son from making the occasional unscripted appearance. During a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Robbie paused mid-conversation and smiled apologetically, saying: “I’m sorry about how loud my baby is.”





How has motherhood affected Margot Robbie’s career?

Robbie, who has built a reputation for balancing blockbuster projects like The Suicide Squad with indie hits such as I, Tonya, has taken a measured approach to work since becoming a parent.

According to sources, she plans to spend much of 2025 focused on family before returning to a busy schedule of upcoming projects. In the meantime, she is promoting A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a romantic fantasy co-starring Colin Farrell, set for release on 19 September. Farrell also reflected on parenthood during the same interview, describing his two decades as a father as “the most important facet” of his life.

Margot Robbie breaks silence on becoming a mother and reveals joy of life with her baby boy Getty Images





A new chapter for Margot Robbie

For Robbie, motherhood is a new chapter in an already remarkable career. From her breakout role in The Wolf of Wall Street to global success with Barbie, she has become one of Hollywood’s most bankable stars. Now, with her first child, she is stepping into a role that has clearly brought her joy. While she may not share every detail of her private life, Robbie’s brief remarks underline a simple truth: for her, being a mother is something that doesn’t need many words, it’s enough to just say it’s the best.