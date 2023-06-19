Manoj Muntashir gets police protection amid ‘Adipurush’ backlash

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravan.

After facing backlash for the dialogues in Adipurush, writer Manoj Muntashir has requested protection, citing a threat to his life. Mumbai Police has provided him security and said that they are investigating the matter.

Earlier, Manoj along with the directors and producers of the film decided to make specific changes in the dialogue of the movie.

During a conversation with ANI, he said, “Our aim was to present the true heroes of Sanatan to our younger generation. There is an objection to 5 dialogues and they will be changed. If people are not liking some parts, then it’s our responsibility to fix them.”

He also took to his Twitter handle and wrote a long post that why he has been questioned and abused for his dialogues in the film. “It is possible that in a 3-hour film, I have written something different from your imagination for 3 minutes, but I could not know why you were in such a hurry to write Sanatan-Drohi on my forehead. Have you not heard the song ‘Jai Shri Ram’, Didn’t hear ‘Shivoham’, Haven’t heard ‘Ram Siya Ram’? These praises of Sanatan in Adipurush are also born from my pen. I have also written ‘Teri Mitti’ and ‘Desh Mere’.”

He further mentioned, “We have created Adipurush for Sanatan Seva, which you are seeing in large numbers and I am sure you will see in the future as well.”

Manoj also shared, “Why this post? Because for me there is nothing greater than your feeling. I can give countless arguments in favour of my dialogues, but this will not reduce your pain. Me and the producer-director of the film have decided that some of the dialogues which are hurting you, we’ll revise them, and they’ll be added to the film this week.”

As many opposed the controversial dialogues used in the film, a group of people protested, expressing their displeasure over the film. They were later detained by Hazratganj Police.

