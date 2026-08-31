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Man City sign Allan for £34m, the uncapped winger now tasked with replacing a £75m sale

Allan Elias arrives at the Etihad to fill the exact role Savio left behind at Tottenham last week, for a fee well under half the £75m City banked selling him, and without a single international cap to his name

Man City sign Allan for £34m, the uncapped winger now tasked with replacing a £75m sale

Alexandro Bernabei of Internacional and Allan Elias of Palmeiras compete for the ball during the match between Internacional and Palmeiras as part of Brasileirao 2026 at Beira-Rio Stadium on February 12, 2026 in Porto Alegre, Brazil.

Photo by Pedro H. Tesch/Getty Images
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokAug 31, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Manchester City have signed Brazilian winger Allan Elias from Palmeiras in a deal worth up to £34.2m, on a five-year contract.
  • He directly replaces compatriot Savio, who completed a £75m move to Tottenham Hotspur just last week.
  • Despite the fee, Allan has never played for Brazil at any level, senior or age-group, making him a notably low-profile pick for a City squad rebuild.

Manchester City have signed Allan Elias from Palmeiras for an initial £32m, rising to £34.2m with add-ons, filling the exact role vacated by Savio's £75m move to Tottenham just days earlier. It's a straightforward like-for-like swap in terms of role, and a considerably cheaper one in terms of fee.

Who actually is Allan Elias?

A 22-year-old right-sided winger who came through Palmeiras' youth academy and made 96 first-team appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists along the way. He helped Palmeiras reach the Copa Libertadores quarter-finals this year, and the club currently sits top of Brazil's top flight. What's notable is what's missing from his CV: no senior Brazil caps, and no age-group international appearances either, an unusually low profile for a signing City are paying up to £34m for.

Allan called the move "a surreal moment" in a statement, saying it was the proudest moment of his life to join a club with City's recent history, while adding that leaving Palmeiras, a club he said he'll always love, wasn't an easy decision to make.

The Allan Elias deal
Fee£32m guaranteed, up to £34.2m with add-ons
ContractFive years
Age22
Palmeiras record9 goals, 12 assists in 96 appearances
International capsNone, at senior or age-group level
ReplacesSavio (£75m to Tottenham)

Why sell Savio for £75m and replace him for under half that?

Because City's summer has been as much about raising funds as spending them. Alongside Savio's departure, City have banked over £286m in player sales this summer, including Rodri's £65m move to Barcelona and Tijani Reijnders' £52m switch to Al-Qadsiah, while also spending heavily elsewhere: £116m on Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest and £85.6m on Ayyoub Bouaddi from Lille. Against that backdrop, finding a direct Savio replacement for well under half his sale price looks less like a downgrade and more like smart business, provided Allan can do the job.
Enzo Maresca's side aren't finished either. City remain in talks with Liverpool over Dutch forward Cody Gakpo and are also pursuing Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, meaning Allan's arrival is one piece of a considerably larger rebuild rather than the final word on City's window.

What's the actual bet City are making here?

That production matters more than pedigree. A player with zero international recognition arriving for a meaningful fee is unusual, but City have leaned on scouting Brazilian talent successfully before, from Gabriel Jesus to more recent signings, and Allan's numbers at Palmeiras this season, four goals and three assists in 21 league games while his side sits top of the table, suggest the underlying performance is real even without a national team shirt attached to it.
allan eliasallan elias transfermanchester city allan eliasallan palmeiras
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