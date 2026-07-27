Madhya Pradesh: India's next global investment and spiritual powerhouse

When global investors evaluate India, attention has traditionally focused on states such as Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. However, during my recent visit to Bhopal, it became evident that another state is rapidly emerging as one of India's most ambitious growth stories.
In an exclusive meeting at his official residence, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav shared an expansive vision for Madhya Pradesh—one that combines industrial development, cutting-edge technology, defence manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, tourism and spiritual heritage into a single long-term strategy.
Rather than competing with established industrial centres, the Chief Minister believes Madhya Pradesh is creating an entirely new investment proposition built on stability, policy certainty and strategic geography.
"Our objective is not only to attract investment, but to create sustainable employment, encourage innovation and position Madhya Pradesh as a global destination for business, manufacturing and culture," Dr Yadav emphasised.
CM Mohan Yadav at stone ceremony of Adani DefenceMahesh Liloriya
A State Moving at Investment Speed
The confidence behind this vision is increasingly reflected in numbers.
Recent investment initiatives have secured proposals worth ₹20,193 crore, expected to generate nearly 27,600 employment opportunities across multiple sectors.
These investments span defence manufacturing, renewable energy, electronics, engineering, textiles, artificial intelligence, semiconductor technologies, food processing, logistics, exports and data centres.
According to Dr Yadav, these developments are supported by investor-friendly policies, faster administrative clearances, robust infrastructure and a skilled workforce.
The Chief Minister believes these foundations are positioning Madhya Pradesh among India's fastest-growing investment destinations while contributing to the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.
Looking Ahead: Global Investors Summit 2027
One of the state's most significant priorities is the Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2027, scheduled to take place in Bhopal.
The summit is expected to become one of India's flagship investment platforms, bringing together government leaders, multinational corporations, institutional investors, entrepreneurs and global business organisations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be invited to inaugurate the summit.
The state has already launched an international investment outreach programme through investor meetings, technology conclaves and sector-specific engagements covering manufacturing, defence, electronics, textiles, renewable energy, artificial intelligence, digital infrastructure and advanced technologies.
For international businesses—including those in the UK—the summit represents an opportunity to engage directly with one of India's fastest-transforming regional economies.
Mahesh Liloriya welcomes Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at the beginning of the meetingMahesh Liloriya
Defence Manufacturing Takes Centre Stage
One of the strongest signals of Madhya Pradesh's industrial ambitions has come from the defence sector.
Adani Defence & Aerospace recently announced a ₹2,500 crore investment to establish what is expected to become South Asia's largest private-sector integrated missile manufacturing ecosystem in Shivpuri.
The project is expected to generate around 5,000 skilled jobs while significantly strengthening India's indigenous defence manufacturing capability.
The Chief Minister described the investment as a landmark milestone in positioning Madhya Pradesh as a preferred destination for strategic manufacturing and high-value industrial investment.
Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav receives the latest Eastern Eye Power List from Mahesh Liloriya during their meeting in BhopalMahesh Liloriya
Beyond Manufacturing
While manufacturing remains central to the state's strategy, the Chief Minister stressed that future growth will also be driven by knowledge-based industries.
Technology, Global Capability Centres (GCCs), AI, semiconductors, digital infrastructure, data centres and advanced electronics are all expected to play a major role in the state's next phase of development.
Madhya Pradesh is simultaneously expanding industrial corridors, logistics networks and district-specific development models to ensure growth reaches every region.
CM Mohan Yadav at stone ceremony of Adani Defence- The occasion was graced by the presence of Shri Karan Adani, Shri Jeet Adani and Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia.Mahesh Liloriya
The Spiritual Capital of Tomorrow
Economic growth is only one side of Dr Yadav's vision.
He also believes Madhya Pradesh possesses one of India's richest spiritual and cultural legacies.
From Ujjain, home of Mahakal Lok, to Omkareshwar, Sanchi, Khajuraho, Orchha and numerous sacred destinations, the state is positioning itself as a centre for global spiritual tourism.
One of the most ambitious milestones on this journey will be Simhastha Mahakumbh 2028 in Ujjain, one of the world's largest spiritual gatherings.
Preparations are already underway to welcome millions of pilgrims and international visitors through upgraded infrastructure, enhanced connectivity and modern facilities.
The Chief Minister believes Simhastha 2028 offers an unprecedented opportunity to showcase Madhya Pradesh to the world—not only as a spiritual destination but also as a state ready for global investment, tourism and international partnerships.
In an in-depth discussion Mahesh Liloriya meets Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav at his official residence in Bhopal. Also present are Mr Deepak Budhana and Mr Vivek GuptaMahesh Liloriya
Why the UK Should Pay Attention
For the British Indian business community, Madhya Pradesh offers opportunities across several sectors, including:
- Pharmaceuticals and life sciences
- Food processing and agri-business
- Defence manufacturing
- Renewable energy
- Artificial Intelligence
- Data centres
- Electronics
- Textiles and apparel
- Tourism and hospitality
- Education and skill development
With its central location, expanding infrastructure and proactive governance, the state is increasingly attracting attention from both domestic and international investors.