Madhavpriyadasji Swami applauds role of 'Garavi Gujarat' in uniting the diaspora

Swamiji emphasised the importance of such platforms in maintaining connections to heritage

H H Madhavpriyadasji Swami

H H Madhavpriyadasji Swami's visit forms part of an ongoing engagement with diaspora communities

AMG
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaJun 12, 2025

His Holiness Shree Madhavpriyadasji Swami, spiritual head of the Gurukul Parivar – Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratishthanam (SGVP) – is currently on a spiritual tour of the United Kingdom. Recognised for his leadership in promoting values-based education and spiritual growth, Swamiji continues to inspire followers across the world.

During a visit to the Shri Kutch Satsang Swaminarayan Temple in Harrow, Swamiji was presented with a copy of Garavi Gujarat, a leading publication within the global Gujarati community. He acknowledged the publication’s longstanding efforts in preserving the cultural identity and heritage of Gujaratis living abroad.

Cultural evolution of the community with integrity and pride.AMG

Expressing his appreciation, Swamiji noted that Garavi Gujarat occupies a special place in the hearts of Gujaratis worldwide. He praised its commitment to reflecting the values, milestones, and cultural evolution of the community with integrity and pride.

Swamiji emphasised the importance of such platforms in maintaining connections to heritage, particularly for younger generations growing up outside India. “The paper plays a vital role in keeping our traditions and identity alive, especially for the younger generation growing up abroad,” he said.

His visit forms part of an ongoing engagement with diaspora communities, promoting unity, spirituality, and cultural continuity.

