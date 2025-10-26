Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lucy Powell wins Labour deputy race, calls for shift to traditional roots

Starmer welcomes Powell’s win, calls her a defender of Labour values

Lucy Powell wins Labour deputy race, calls for shift to traditional roots

Lucy Powell speaks to the media after being elected as the new Labour Party deputy leader on October 25, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasOct 26, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
See Full Bio
Follow:

LABOUR PARTY on Saturday (25) said Lucy Powell had won a vote of members to become the party's deputy leader, a victory for a candidate whom prime minister Keir Starmer sacked as a government minister last month.

Powell defeated education secretary Bridget Phillipson by a 54-46 margin Bridget Phillipson by a 54-46 margin on a low 17 per cent turnout, and called on Starmer to stop courting voters tempted by right-wing immigration policies and instead focus on bolstering left-wing support.

"We won't win by trying to out-Reform Reform, but by building a broad progressive consensus," Powell said in her victory speech, saying the party needed to focus on its traditional values around reducing inequality.

Labour lost a seat in the Welsh parliament on Friday (24) to the left-leaning Welsh nationalist Plaid Cymru party, and was pushed into third place by former Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage's Reform UK party, which is focused on cutting immigration.

The election of a new deputy Labour leader followed the resignation of Angela Rayner in September after she breached ministerial rules by mistakenly failing to pay the correct tax when buying a house.

Powell lost her job in Starmer's government in a ministerial reshuffle after Rayner's resignation. She has suggested she might have been sacked from her job overseeing the government's legislative agenda for letting Starmer know that things such as planned welfare cuts were unpopular with the party.

Speaking on Saturday, Powell said the party's leadership needed to change its culture to re-engage with members and lawmakers and drop a "command and control" approach.

Unlike Rayner, Powell will not serve as deputy prime minister as Starmer appointed justice secretary David Lammy to that role after Rayner's resignation.

Powell has promised to be "a strong independent voice", after the party's tough first year in government during which its popularity has decreased.

Responding to Powell's victory speech, Starmer welcomed her election as "a proud defender of Labour values" and said Friday's defeat in Wales highlighted the urgency of delivering visible improvements to voters.

(Reuters)

bridget phillipsonkeir starmerlabour deputy leadershiplabour partylucy powell

Related News

Asylum seeker
News

Starmer condemns release error as police hunt escaped sex offender

Man held for alleged misconduct towards Australian women players
News

Man held for alleged misconduct towards Australian women players

Rohit, Kohli shine as India crush Australia in final ODI
Featured

Rohit, Kohli shine as India crush Australia in final ODI

pakistan-pia-flights-uk
News

Pakistan’s PIA resumes UK flights after five-year ban

More For You

Thousands mark Diwali and Hindu New Year at Birmingham temple

Devotees and visitors take part in the arti ceremony at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Thousands mark Diwali and Hindu New Year at Birmingham temple

THOUSANDS of people gathered at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir on Pitmaston Road this week to celebrate Diwali and the Hindu New Year. The two-day event, held on October 20 and 22, was one of the largest devotional gatherings in the West Midlands, a statement said.

The temple, also known as the Neasden Temple’s sister site in Birmingham, hosted a range of cultural and religious activities during the celebrations.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us