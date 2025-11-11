LSL Property Services appoints David Tilak as chief financial officer and executive board director

Highlights

David Tilak appointed CFO and executive board director from 12 January,2026.

Brings 25 years' experience from Serco, Imperial Brands and General Electric.

Move follows extensive search to strengthen financial leadership.

LSL Property Services plc has appointed David Tilak as chief financial officer and executive board director, effective12 January ,2026 as the UK property services group seeks to drive growth and shareholder value.

Tilak will join LSL from Serco Group PLC, where he currently serves as group finance director, a position he has held since October 2024. In his current role, he is responsible for driving operational performance, internal and external reporting, and fiscal controls at one of the UK's largest public services providers.

The appointee brings more than 25 years of experience in strategic, financial and operational roles across complex businesses in various industries. His career includes leadership positions at market-leading companies such as General Electric and a six-year tenure at Imperial Brands PLC, where he progressed to become group finance director.

Adrian Collins, chair of LSL, noted that LSL's potential as a leading property services group is clear and the board and senior management are charged with delivering on that potential. David's appointment comes after a rigorous and extensive search process and will help bring a sharp focus to the financial aspects of the Group reinvigoration which we have underway.

Strategic appointment for growth

Adam Castleton, chief executive officer, commented, David's extensive experience and proven capabilities make him a strong fit for LSL as we focus on driving our business forwards and leveraging our collective strengths to drive growth, profits and shareholder value.

We look forward to working with him.Castleton also acknowledged the contribution of David Wolffe, who has been fulfilling the role of interim CFO. Wolffe will continue in the business for a handover period to ensure a smooth transition.

The appointment comes as LSL, one of the largest providers of services to the UK property and mortgage market, focuses on delivering sustainable, resilient and profitable growth.

The company operates across a range of complementary areas, providing B2B services to mortgage intermediaries and estate agent franchisees, valuation services to lenders, and home surveys direct to consumers.

Tilak's track record of driving and delivering growth through strategic investment and transformation is expected to strengthen LSL's financial leadership.