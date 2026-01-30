Lorry driver ran caravan gun workshop while plotting 'race war'

Highlights

McKenna converted blank-firing weapons into lethal pistols using lathe and drill in caravan.

Network included Faisal Razzaq, getaway driver in 2005 fatal shooting of PC Sharon Beshenivsky.

Couple sent messages about targeting Muslims and immigrants, shared explosive-making videos.

A lorry driver operated an illicit gun-conversion workshop from a caravan while preparing for what he called a "race war", Kingston Crown Court heard during sentencing proceedings.

Thomas McKenna, 60, transformed blank-firing weapons into deadly pistols using basic tools inside one of three caravans at a traveller site in Buckles Lane, South Ockendon, Essex.

Prosecutor Emily Dummett revealed McKenna distributed these firearms to a criminal network whilst sending messages urging others to "get yourself ready", warning that "the time for protesting is over".

The court heard McKenna's customers included Faisal Razzaq, 44, who served as getaway driver in the 2005 fatal shooting of PC Sharon Beshenivsky in Bradford. Razzaq was convicted of manslaughter for his role in that incident.

Police raids in November 2024 uncovered two loaded guns, improvised explosive devices, ammunition, crossbows, and knives across the three caravans.

Officers also found a handbook titled Poor Man's James Bond, containing explosive-making instructions.

McKenna's partner, bus driver Tina Smith, 55, lived with him in the caravan workshop. She shared his extremist views, once messaging "Wow they have to be gone from this country, shoot them all."

The couple sent links to explosive-making videos and discussed plans to "kill" and "neutralise" Muslims and immigrants.

Prosecutors believe McKenna created more than the six recovered converted pistols linked to him. Mitigating, Hossein Zahir KC described the operation as "smaller scale and unsophisticated", noting the weapons were "not hard to convert".

The couple and eight others were convicted for involvement in the firearms conspiracy. McKenna pleaded guilty to 14 counts, including collecting terrorist information and possessing prohibited firearms. Sentencing concludes on February (6).