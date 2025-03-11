Lord Rumi Vejee

WHEN Lord Rumi Verjee took the stage at the inaugural Giving and Impact Summit last October, his message resonated deeply with the assembled philanthropic leaders.

“Sometimes I just think we don’t have enough ambition in this country. We need to innovate in all areas, in our giving, in our investing, different types of philanthropy. I am convinced it’s a huge area of growth,” he told the audience.

The Summit, which took place the morning after the UK government's International Investment Summit, brought together influential figures including minister Sir Chris Bryant, Lady Lynn Forester de Rothschild, and Sir Lloyd Dorfman, alongside Lord Verjee.

Against the backdrop of rising charitable giving in Britain – which reached £13.9 billion in 2023, up from £12.7bn the previous year – they gathered to cement the UK's position as a global hub for philanthropic capital.

For Lord Verjee, the event exemplified his life's philosophy of giving back, a principle he would reiterate in his tribute to the Aga Khan IV, the leader of the Ismaili Muslim community, to which Lord Verjee belongs, who passed away on 4 February 2025.

“There are moments in life that leave us changed forever – moments that define not just our material world, but the very essence of who we are. The passing of His Highness Prince Karim Aga Khan IV is one such moment. It is not just a loss – it is the departure of a luminous soul whose life's work illuminated the path for millions,” he wrote in Eastern Eye.

“He taught us the power of service and volunteering, which is the basic tenet of the Ismaili community. In learning to serve others, we learn to serve ourselves.”

The Aga Khan's emphasis on balancing material success with spiritual well-being has long influenced Lord Verjee's approach to philanthropy. In 2006, this vision led to the establishment of the Rumi Foundation, a London-based organisation supporting education, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

The foundation's reach extends beyond Britain to India and across the African continent, reflecting Verjee's global perspective on charitable giving.

“As an immigrant from East Africa, I arrived in the UK with little more than a desire for a good education and hungry for an opportunity to succeed. More than fifty years later, I feel very fortunate to be in a position where I can give something back to my adopted country,” he has said.

His words echo a deep personal commitment to philanthropy: “From my earliest years, there have been many people generous in their support of me, who have given me a break, a first step onto the ladder; and believed in my capacity to realise dreams that I was passionate about.

“I have also always believed in giving back. It is the mantra I live my life by. I am proud of the tradition of charitable giving that runs deep in my family, proud of the work we have done together and proud of those organisations and individuals that we have been able to support.”

His journey to becoming one of Britain's most prominent philanthropists began in Uganda, where his Indian family had lived for four generations. When Idi Amin's government seized Asian-owned businesses and properties, the Verjees lost everything.

This experience of displacement, however, led to new opportunities in Britain, where he studied Law at Downing College, Cambridge – an institution where he now serves as an Honorary Fellow.

He established the Verjee Fellowship in June 2003 at the college by a generous donation through the Rumi Foundation to support a College Fellowship in Medicine.

Success came through bold entrepreneurship. In 1985, he introduced Domino's Pizza to Britain, opening the first outlet in Luton and expanding to over 150 locations before selling his stake. His business acumen extended to football – he co-owned Watford Football Club with Elton John from 1993 to 1997, overseeing the club's promotion to the Premier League. For over 20 years was the chairman of heritage British luxury brand Thomas Goode & Co.

Today, his business interests span real estate through The Rumi Endowment Company Limited and Ipanema Properties in Brazil.

Over the last few years Lord Verjee has used his very extensive network to help accelerate many businesses in the start-up and scale-up arena. The Creator Fund, one of his recent ventures, provides financial and strategic support to PhD holders developing businesses in deep technology fields.

Operating across European universities, it has invested in over 50 ventures, particularly in life sciences, creating a network that spans Cambridge, Oxford, King's College London, UCL, Edinburgh, Glasgow, and extends into France, Poland, and Switzerland.

He also sits on the advisory council of Blueprint for Better Business, an initiative that aims to unite corporate purpose and personal values to serve society.

He was awarded a CBE in 2009 for his contributions to business and philanthropy.

His commitment to social impact is equally evident in his political engagement. As a Liberal Democrat peer since 2013, he has championed diversity in politics, mentoring minority candidates through the party's Leadership Programme.

Perhaps most telling is his support for grassroots changemakers like Kennedy Odede, a Kenyan community leader named among Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2024. Through the Rumi Foundation, Verjee has supported Odede's initiatives in education, financial services, and public health.

“I had been a street boy for two years when I was introduced to Lord Verjee at age 10. I was immediately struck by his humility and genuine heart to impact the lives of the less fortunate. He is truly passionate about the future of Africa’s young people and leadership,” Odede has told Ugandan daily New Vision in 2014.

His influence indeed spans generations, inspiring young entrepreneurs and professionals across multiple fields.