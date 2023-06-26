Website Logo
  Monday, June 26, 2023
London doctor sentenced to six years for involvement in dark web child abuse site

Kabir Garg acted as a moderator on the site, overseeing its operations and providing advice on sharing images through private messages

When Garg was arrested in November, the National Crime Agency (NCA) discovered thousands of indecent images on Garg’s laptop and SD card, including 522 category A images, which represent the most severe category (Image Credit: National Crime Agency)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Kabir Garg, a 33-year-old junior doctor from Lewisham, south-east London, has been sentenced to six years in jail for his role in operating a chat site on the dark web dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse images.

Garg, who worked as a psychiatrist for the South London and Maudsley NHS Trust, pleaded guilty to facilitating the exploitation of children at Woolwich Crown Court, the BBC reported.

He acted as a moderator on the site, overseeing its operations and providing advice on sharing images through private messages.

When he was arrested in November, the National Crime Agency (NCA) discovered thousands of indecent images on Garg’s laptop and SD card, including 522 category A images, which represent the most severe category.

The examination of his devices also revealed medical journals and articles discussing the psychological impact of child sexual abuse, indicating his understanding of the harm inflicted on children by such actions.

Bethany Raine, a specialist prosecutor from the Crown Prosecution Service’s Organised Child Sexual Abuse Unit, expressed shock at Garg’s crimes, particularly considering his profession as an NHS psychiatrist and his knowledge of the psychological effects of sexual abuse on children.

Raine emphasised the determination of investigators and the CPS to pursue child sexual offenders, even those who have migrated their activities to the dark web, condemning such sites as abhorrent and incompatible with society.

During a hearing on January 9, 2023, Garg pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including facilitating the exploitation of children, distributing and making indecent images of children, and possession of a prohibited image of children.

Following his sentencing, the South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust expressed hope that the verdict would provide a sense of justice and closure for all those affected by Garg’s reprehensible actions.

The General Medical Council (GMC) confirmed his interim suspension pending a full investigation, which may result in his removal from the medical profession.

