Local charity urges the government to include BAME organisations while planning post-Covid-19 strategies

Local charity, the Asian Resource of Centre Croydon (ARCC) has published a report, in partnership with Big Local Broad Green (BLBG), highlighting the impact of Covid-19 on the local community and reveals how issues of marginalisation were exacerbated during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The 50-page report said that how befriending calls and a food bank service became “a real lifeline” over a three-month period from March to June.

The ARCC has urged the UK government to provide more support to black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) community organisations in the wake of the crisis. It said that problems of members of the community, including the elderly and vulnerable, were magnified by the pandemic.

The charity urged the ministers to consult with BAME organisations when they plan post-Covid-19 strategies as they are ‘well integrated’ with marginalised communities.

The survey conducted with 360 residents found that the greatest need during Covid-19 was shopping assistance (46.7 per cent) and information, advice & guidance (31.7 per cent).

The biggest expectation of people from the government was for a focus on health (52 per cent) and employment (60.3 per cent) Post-Covid-19, with support for the Elderly (32.8 per cent) too.

The general feelings around the future in a Post-Covid world were uncertainty (46.7 per cent) followed by hopeful (27.8 per cent).

“Years of experience and investment in educating and supporting people to avoid social isolation were at risk of being undone by the restrictions following Covid-19. People already isolated became more so and people not normally isolated found themselves in a frightening scenario,” said ARCC CEO Ima Miah.

“As we age, many of us end up spending more and more time alone, leaving us vulnerable to social isolation and loneliness. Research has suggested social isolation and loneliness is deadlier than heart disease, or the equivalent to smoking 15 cigarettes a day. It is linked to higher risks for a variety of physical and mental conditions including heart disease, obesity, anxiety and depression, cognitive decline, Alzheimer’s disease, and even death.”

The charity recommends that the voluntary and community sectors are given leading and critical roles in working with communities on the ground through increased long-term commitment to funding into communities and charitable organisation.

“Link makers are essential to include people who have limited or little access to technology and suffer digital exclusion. There is also the barrier of language and the simple awareness of the existence of some support services,” the report said.

Asian Resource Centre of Croydon was established in 1999 as a charitable organisation with a view of bringing together Asian Communities & Businesses.