Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Calls grow for Lisa Nandy to end Telegraph ownership stalemate

Lisa-Nandy-Getty

The culture secretary retains powers to refer the case to the Competition and Markets Authority, which could trigger an investigation into press freedom concerns linked to Abu Dhabi’s involvement. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJan 10, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

THE SALE of The Telegraph newspaper has drawn widespread political calls for culture secretary Lisa Nandy to intervene and end the prolonged uncertainty surrounding its ownership.

The newspaper has been in limbo for 20 months after an auction process initiated by RedBird IMI, an Abu Dhabi-backed investment fund, failed to secure a suitable buyer.

RedBird IMI had sought to recover over £500 million spent in a deal to acquire the paper from the Barclay family, The Telegraph reported.

The sale process, overseen by investment bankers including former chancellor George Osborne, has been dubbed “the newspaper auction from hell” by the Columbia Journalism Review.

A potential bid by Dovid Efune, publisher of the New York Sun website, has stalled due to insufficient funding. Other interested parties, such as Lord Saatchi, David Montgomery, Paul Marshall, and Todd Boehly, have yet to meet RedBird IMI’s valuation.

Senior politicians across party lines have called for swift resolution. Conservative Shadow Culture Secretary Stuart Andrew stated: “It was right the Tory government at the time scrutinised the takeover move for The Telegraph. Now is the time to ensure certainty for the publication.”

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey urged action, saying, “The Government must now urgently get a move on and resolve this uncertainty – anything less would be simply unacceptable, and bad for British democracy.”

Labour MP James Frith emphasised the need for both speed and safeguarding media plurality, stating, “Speed alone mustn’t come at the expense of safeguarding the sustainability and plurality of our print media.”

The Telegraph has been managed by independent directors since Lloyds Banking Group seized it from the Barclays in 2023 over unpaid debts.

The culture secretary retains powers to refer the case to the Competition and Markets Authority, which could trigger an investigation into press freedom concerns linked to Abu Dhabi’s involvement, the newspaper reported.

A spokesperson for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport said, “The Government is not involved in the sale process of The Telegraph at this stage. This is for RedBird IMI alone.”

Meanwhile, Nandy’s office stated she is prohibited from expressing a view on the case.

The uncertainty continues to weigh on the newspaper’s operations, with editor-in-chief Chris Evans admitting to staff: “There’s obviously a limit to what we can do in these circumstances.”

competition and markets authoritygeorge osbornelisa nandyredbird imisale of the telegraphinvestment fundtelegraph

Related News

Chandra Arya
Featured

Liberal MP Chandra Arya declares bid for prime minister of Canada

Hearns hit with £10m law suit
News

Hearns hit with £10m law suit

brain-structures-at-birth-getty
Health

Girls have more grey matter, boys more white matter at birth: Study

More For You

Exclusive: 'Starmer must fill NHS staffing defecit'
Dr Chaand Nagpaul

Exclusive: 'Starmer must fill NHS staffing defecit'

LABOUR's latest announcement to cut NHS waiting lists, while welcome, does not go far enough, the former leader of the doctors’ union, Chaand Nagpaul has told Eastern Eye.

Prime minister, Sir Keir Starmer, unveiled his plans on Monday (6). He pledged Labour would set up more NHS hubs in community locations in England, and the service would make greater use of the private sector to help meet the challenge.

Keep ReadingShow less
Exclusive: 'Stop spreading racial hatred'
Nazir Afzal

Exclusive: 'Stop spreading racial hatred'

POLITICIANS must dial down “dangerous and inflammatory” rhetoric and recognise the contributions of all communities in Britain, prominent south Asians have told Eastern Eye.

They are concerned that recent social media attacks on asylum seekers, immigrants, especially British Pakistanis, as well as ministers will lead to unnecessary deaths.

Keep ReadingShow less
illegal-migrants-getty

According to government data, over 36,800 people crossed the Channel in 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Labour government reports highest illegal migrant removals since 2018

THE LABOUR government announced on Thursday that it had removed 16,400 illegal migrants since taking office in July, the fastest rate of removals since 2018.

On taking office, prime minister Keir Starmer scrapped the previous Conservative government's scheme to send migrants who arrive illegally to Rwanda, instead setting up a Border Security Command to crack down on illegal migration – a huge political issue in Britain.

Keep ReadingShow less
Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK

Shafaz Khan (L), Choudhry Rashied (Photo: Home Office)

Two men jailed for trying to smuggle migrants into UK

TWO London-based men have been sentenced to over 10 years behind bars after being convicted of breaching UK immigration law by trying to smuggle four Indian migrants in a hidden van compartment disguised by a stack of dirty tyres.

According to the UK Home Office, British nationals Shafaz Khan and Choudhry Rashied, who operated under the alias ‘Manzar Mian Attique’, hid the group of migrants behind the tyres in a “purpose built” hidden space in the vehicle.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nijjar murder

Accused of killing Nijjar, four Indians appear before Canadian court. (Image credit: Reuters)

Four Indians accused of Nijjar’s murder granted bail in Canada

ALL four Indian nationals accused of murdering Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar have been granted bail by a court in Canada.

The accused, identified as Karan Brar, Amandeep Singh, Kamalpreet Singh, and Karanpreet Singh, face charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications