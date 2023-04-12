Lily James joins co-star Riz Ahmed on the sets of their new thriller Replay

Replay is a contemporary thriller helmed by David Mackenzie from a script he wrote with Justin Piasecki.

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Lily James has joined co-star Riz Ahmed on the set of their upcoming film Replay. The two were photographed together for the first time on Tuesday in New York City.

The actress was in her character’s costumes, sporting a pair of wide-leg tan trousers with a linen blue shirt. Ahmed, on the other hand, was all in black as he appeared on a bike alongside her.

Replay is a contemporary thriller helmed by David Mackenzie from a script he wrote with Justin Piasecki. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise), Sigma’s Gillian Berrie (Outlaw King) and Mackenzie, and Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game) are bankrolling the project.

Sound of Metal star Ahmed plays Tom, a world-class “fixer” who specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin. He keeps his identity a secret through meticulous planning and always follows an exacting set of rules. But when a message arrives one day from potential client Sarah (James), needing Tom’s protection just to stay alive, the rules quickly start to change.

