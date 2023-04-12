Website Logo
  • Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Lily James joins co-star Riz Ahmed on the sets of their new thriller Replay

Replay is a contemporary thriller helmed by David Mackenzie from a script he wrote with Justin Piasecki.

Photo credit: GettyImages

By: Mohnish Singh

Actress Lily James has joined co-star Riz Ahmed on the set of their upcoming film Replay. The two were photographed together for the first time on Tuesday in New York City.

The actress was in her character’s costumes, sporting a pair of wide-leg tan trousers with a linen blue shirt. Ahmed, on the other hand, was all in black as he appeared on a bike alongside her.

Replay is a contemporary thriller helmed by David Mackenzie from a script he wrote with Justin Piasecki. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk (John Wick franchise), Sigma’s Gillian Berrie (Outlaw King) and Mackenzie, and Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman (The Imitation Game) are bankrolling the project.

Sound of Metal star Ahmed plays Tom, a world-class “fixer” who specializes in brokering lucrative payoffs between corrupt corporations and the individuals who threaten their ruin. He keeps his identity a secret through meticulous planning and always follows an exacting set of rules. But when a message arrives one day from potential client Sarah (James), needing Tom’s protection just to stay alive, the rules quickly start to change.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Jio Studios announces Bhediya and Stree sequels
NEWS
Well dressed, well spoken, well done: Shah Rukh Khan to daughter Suhana
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt likely to make Met Gala debut this year
TELEVISION
Citadel pushing me to my maximum capabilities: Samantha
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to start filming War 2 in November
Entertainment
Won’t be able to do something ambitious because Irrfan not with us: Tigmanshu Dhulia
Entertainment
Lucky Ali apologises to ‘Hindu brothers’ over ‘Brahman’ post
NEWS
Vetrimaaran confirms talks with RRR star Jr NTR
Entertainment
Somy Ali recalls working with Saif Ali Khan and his great sense of…
Entertainment
Adipurush director Om Raut meets Yogi Adityanath
Hollywood News
Mindy Kaling and Oprah to develop adaptation of Vera Wong’s Unsolicited Advice For…
NEWS
Short film Retake to premiere at New York Indian Film Festival
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW