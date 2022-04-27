LIC: India slashes size of its biggest IPO

The government will sell 221 million shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India in what is billed as the country’s largest IPO. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA has slashed the size of an initial public offering (IPO) by insurance giant LIC but the share issue will still be the country’s largest to date, with a targeted windfall of $2.7 billion (£2.15 bn), regulatory filings showed on Wednesday (27).



Prime minister Narendra Modi’s government is desperate for proceeds from the IPO by the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India and the sale of other state assets to help fix tattered public finances.



The long-awaited IPO – originally slated for March – will open next week, after the government chose to wait out the recent market volatility triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the filing showed.



But the adverse market conditions did force the government to substantially cut its stake sale from an earlier five per cent to 3.5 per cent.



The government will sell 221 million shares within a price band of Rs 902 (£9.36) to Rs 949 (£9.85), the prospectus showed.



This implies an IPO size of between Rs 200 bn (£2.08 bn) and Rs 210 bn (£2.18 bn), overtaking that of payments firm Paytm, which raised $2.5 bn (£1.79 bn) in November in India’s largest public share sale to date.



The offer values LIC at Rs 6 trillion (£62.02 bn) and follows a years-long exercise by bankers and bureaucrats to appraise the mammoth insurer and ready it for listing.



Founded in 1956 by nationalising and combining 245 insurers, LIC was for decades synonymous with life insurance in post-independence India, until the entry of private companies in 2000.



It continues to lead the pack with a 61 per cent share of the life insurance market in a country of 1.4 billion people, with its army of 1.3 million “LIC agents” giving it huge reach, especially in rural India.



LIC’s market share has, however, declined steadily in the face of competition from net-savvy private insurers offering specialised products.



The firm warned in its regulatory filing that “there can be no assurance that our corporation will not lose further market share” to private companies.



The insurer is also India’s largest asset manager, with Rs 39.55 trillion (£410 bn) under management as of September 30, including significant stakes in Indian blue chips like Reliance and Infosys.



The government hopes LIC’s IPO will attract legions of first-time investors to the stock market, in a country where less than five per cent of people have trading accounts.



It will be a crucial step in Modi’s policy to “monetise and modernise” state-run companies and plug an estimated Rs 16.6 trillion (£170 bn) fiscal deficit this financial year.



In the last financial year, ending March 31, the government missed its privatisation goal for the third straight year, raising Rs 135.61 billion (£1.41 bn) – only eight per cent of its original divestment target.



(AFP)