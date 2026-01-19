Leicestershire workshop explores spiritual ways to beat depression

A community workshop focused on mental wellbeing and spiritual healing was held on Friday (16), at Geeta’s Coffee, Rushey Mead Recreation Centre, Leicestershire, where numerous devotees gathered to explore ways of overcoming depression through meditation and ancient spiritual practices.

The workshop was conducted by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji of Siddhashram UK. The session included guided meditation, recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, and the use of Mudras, all aimed at promoting inner balance, emotional strength, and mental clarity. Guruji’s gentle guidance and insightful teachings created a calm, supportive, and deeply healing environment for all participants.

The workshop was conducted by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji of Siddhashram UK Mahesh Liloriya

The event was organised by Cllr Geeta Karavadra as part of a Geeta’s Coffee & Chai Morning, with support from Sagarbhai Jogia, bringing the community together in a spirit of connection and collective wellbeing.

The workshop was well received and left a positive impact on attendees, reinforcing the importance of meditation and spiritual practices in addressing mental health challenges and strengthening community bonds.