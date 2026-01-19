Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Leicestershire workshop explores spiritual ways to beat depression

The workshop was conducted by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji of Siddhashram UK

Leicestershire workshop explores spiritual ways to beat depression

The session included guided meditation and recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa

Mahesh Liloriya
Mahesh Liloriya
By Mahesh LiloriyaJan 19, 2026

A community workshop focused on mental wellbeing and spiritual healing was held on Friday (16), at Geeta’s Coffee, Rushey Mead Recreation Centre, Leicestershire, where numerous devotees gathered to explore ways of overcoming depression through meditation and ancient spiritual practices.

The workshop was conducted by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji of Siddhashram UK. The session included guided meditation, recitation of the Hanuman Chalisa, and the use of Mudras, all aimed at promoting inner balance, emotional strength, and mental clarity. Guruji’s gentle guidance and insightful teachings created a calm, supportive, and deeply healing environment for all participants.

The workshop was conducted by HH Shri Rajrajeshwar Guruji of Siddhashram UKMahesh Liloriya

The event was organised by Cllr Geeta Karavadra as part of a Geeta’s Coffee & Chai Morning, with support from Sagarbhai Jogia, bringing the community together in a spirit of connection and collective wellbeing.

The workshop was well received and left a positive impact on attendees, reinforcing the importance of meditation and spiritual practices in addressing mental health challenges and strengthening community bonds.

hanuman chalisaleicestershire

Related News

Neha Nagar
Lifestyle

Neha Nagar: The creator bringing clarity, confidence and power to money conversations

Taylor Swift cinnamon manicure
Lifestyle

Taylor Swift’s sparkling cinnamon manicure sends fans into a frenzy as new Showgirl-inspired trend defines autumn fashion

queen elizabeth ii
Lifestyle

Buckingham Palace to unveil never-seen outfits of Queen Elizabeth II in an iconic fashion exhibition

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills
Lifestyle

5 real haunted sites across the UK perfect for halloween chills

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us