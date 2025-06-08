Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Lammy meets Modi; supports India’s stance on terrorism and FTA progress

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, Modi expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Double Contribution Convention.

modi-lammy

Narendra Modi and David Lammy also exchanged views on regional and global issues. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraJun 08, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underlined the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those supporting it during a meeting with foreign secretary David Lammy. Lammy expressed support for India’s position and strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, Modi expressed satisfaction at the successful conclusion of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and Double Contribution Convention. He appreciated the constructive engagement by both sides that led to this outcome.

Modi welcomed the growing momentum in bilateral ties and said he was satisfied with the deepening of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. He also welcomed continued collaboration under the Technology Security Initiative and noted its potential to shape trusted and secure innovation ecosystems.

Lammy conveyed the UK’s interest in further enhancing cooperation with India across key sectors, including trade and investment, defence and security, technology, innovation, and clean energy. He expressed confidence that the FTA will unlock new economic opportunities for both countries.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues. The statement added, “The UK foreign secretary strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and expressed support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism. PM Modi underscored the need for decisive international action against terrorism and those who support it.”

Separately, Lammy held talks with India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar. In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said India expects its partners to understand its “zero tolerance” policy against terrorism. “We will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put on par with its victims,” he said.

Lammy arrived in New Delhi on Saturday morning on a two-day visit aimed at reviewing various aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

Speaking to Reuters after the meeting, Lammy said Britain and India discussed expanding their "counter-terrorism" collaboration following recent tensions between India and Pakistan. Lammy is the highest-profile western official to have visited both New Delhi and Islamabad since the two countries agreed to a ceasefire last month after their worst fighting in nearly 30 years.

The latest tensions began in April after the killing of 26 men in Indian Kashmir, which New Delhi blamed on terrorists backed by Pakistan. Islamabad denied the charges. India then attacked what it described as “terrorist infrastructure” in Pakistan, prompting escalation until a ceasefire was agreed on May 10.

“We want the situation to be maintained, but of course we recognise fragility, particularly in the backdrop of terrorism, terrorism designed to destabilise India,” Lammy said in an interview at the British high commissioner’s residence in New Delhi. “We are keen to continue to work with our Indian partners on counter-terrorism measures.”

He said he discussed the next steps with both Modi and Jaishankar but did not provide further details.

Last year, India and the UK discussed cooperation on combating the financing of terrorism, law enforcement and judicial collaboration, and information sharing.

Lammy also said the two countries discussed strengthening trade ties. The FTA negotiations were concluded early last month.

“I know that prime minister Keir Starmer is very much looking forward to coming to India very soon to sign the free trade agreement,” Lammy said. “There is so much that our two nations can continue to do together.”

(With inputs from agencies)

david lammynarendra modis jaishankarindia uk tiesfree trade agreementpahalgam attackcounter-terrorismbilateral relationsstrategic partnershiptechnology security initiativekeir starmercross-border terrorismlammy in india

Related News

science-tech-iStock
Business

£86 billion UK investment plan to focus on science, tech, defence by 2030

KL-Rahul-Getty
Cricket

KL Rahul hits ton as opener in warmup game ahead of England Test series

Zia-Yusuf-Getty
UK

Zia Yusuf returns to Reform two days after stepping down

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment
Column

Eye Spy: Top stories from the world of entertainment

More For You

Hindu temple seeks permission to submerge statues in Dorset waters

Devotees offer prayers at Shree Krishna Mandir in Leamington Spa

Hindu temple seeks permission to submerge statues in Dorset waters

A HINDU temple in Warwickshire has applied for permission to sink twelve marble statues into the sea off Dorset's Jurassic Coast as part of an ancient religious ceremony, reported the BBC.

The Shree Krishna Mandir in Leamington Spa wants to carry out a Murti Visarjan ritual in Weymouth Bay this September, which involves the ceremonial submersion of deity statues to represent the cycle of creation and dissolution in Hindu tradition.

Keep ReadingShow less
Thunderstorms to Hit England and Wales: Met Office Issues Alert

The Met Office has cautioned that these conditions could lead to travel disruption

iStock

Weather warning issued for thunderstorms across parts of England and Wales

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued by the Met Office for large parts of southern England, the Midlands, and south Wales, with the alert in effect from 09:00 to 18:00 BST on Saturday, 8 June.

According to the UK’s national weather agency, intense downpours could bring 10–15mm of rainfall in under an hour, while some areas may see as much as 30–40mm over a few hours due to successive storms. Frequent lightning, hail, and gusty winds are also expected to accompany the thunderstorms.

Keep ReadingShow less
David Lammy arrives in India for trade and security talks

Foreign secretary David Lammy. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

David Lammy arrives in India for trade and security talks

FOREIGN SECRETARY David Lammy arrived in Delhi on Saturday (7) for a two-day visit aimed at strengthening economic and security ties with India, following the landmark free trade agreement finalised last month.

During his visit, Lammy will hold wide-ranging talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and is scheduled to meet prime minister Narendra Modi, as well as commerce minister Piyush Goyal.

Keep ReadingShow less
Seema Misra
Seema Misra was wrongly imprisoned in 2010 after being accused of stealing £75,000 from her Post Office branch in Surrey, where she was the subpostmistress. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Seema Misra says son fears she could be jailed again

SEEMA MISRA, a former sub-postmistress from Surrey who was wrongly jailed in the Post Office scandal, told MPs that her teenage son fears she could be sent to prison again.

Misra served five months in jail in 2010 after being wrongly convicted of theft. She said she was pregnant at the time, and the only reason she did not take her own life was because of her unborn child, The Times reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
bradford-murder

Habibur Masum pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article. (Photo: West Yorkshire Police)

West Yorkshire Police

Bradford stabbing: Husband pleads guilty to manslaughter, denies murder

A MAN has admitted killing his wife as she pushed their baby in a pram through Bradford city centre, but has denied her murder.

Habibur Masum, 26, pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to manslaughter and possession of a bladed article. He denied the charge of murder. The victim, 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter, was stabbed multiple times on 6 April last year. The baby was unharmed.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc