Kristen Stewart to Star in ’80s Vampire Thriller

Kristen Stewart is set to star in a new movie called Flesh of the Gods. It was announced in 2024, with the movie set in Los Angeles. Panos Cosmato is lined up to direct, with veteran writer Andrew Kevin Walker, who did the script for Psycho Killer, Se7en, and The Killer, working on the storyline.

Who is Starring in the Movie?

So far, we know that the movie is going to star Kristen Stewart, Oscar Isaac, and Elizabeth Olsen. Stewart has recently given a minor status update in her interview with IndieWire, saying that they have yet to begin filming because they are still looking for financing. With that said, with such a huge cast, it’s going to be surprising if the film isn’t green-lit soon. The movie is set in '80s LA. A married couple, who are played by Stewart and Isaac, leave their luxury condo and venture out into the night. They then come across the Nameless, where they descend into a whole new world, full of neon, music, and danger, where a whole new enemy awaits.

Why does the Movie have an '80s Theme?

The choice to set the film in the 1980s certainly felt right, especially when you look at the fact that the whole decade was steeped in glamour, recklessness, and excess. LA, in particular, was charged with neon lights, synth music, and heightened aesthetic. This era helped to complement the story, and it also helps to brighten up an otherwise dark thriller.

When you look at modern media, it’s not surprising to see that the writers went for a '80s setting, either, especially when you look at the '80s resurgence that’s happening right now. Even music artists are embracing the era, with Lady Gaga’s The Dead Dance containing synth and disco beats. In the movie world, Fear Street: Prom Queen also touches on the era, with the movie set in 1988. The story follows a masked killer as he tries to target candidates with a gory outcome.

Interestingly, we are also seeing a rise of the '80s theme in gaming. Lots of bingo sites in the UK offer themed '80s rooms, with roller skate and denim aesthetics to touch on the fun and playfulness of the era. As bingo was huge in the '80s, it’s really no surprise that the theme is being explored more in this vertical.

Even though the movie Flesh of the Gods is still looking for funding right now, it may be that a deal is going to be on the horizon very soon. The vampire thriller fits in nicely with the current rise in horror-themed movies, and with the success of Nosferatu, it’s safe to say that the market is there. If the project gets picked up soon, it may be that we are on track for a 2027 release, which could coincide perfectly with Halloween. Not only would this lead to a spike in viewership, but it would also help the movie to perform well at the box office, if it doesn’t go straight to streaming services, that is.





