  • Friday, July 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Sports

31st seed Krejcikova stuns Rybakina to set up final against Paolini

Krejcikova, who won the French Open in 2021, fought back from a set down to defeat the fourth-seeded Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Krejcikova (L) will face Paolini in the women’s final on July 12. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Shailesh Solanki

Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova will face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final after a stunning comeback victory over former champion Elena Rybakina on Thursday.

Krejcikova, who won the French Open in 2021, fought back from a set down to defeat the fourth-seeded Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court, securing her place in her second Grand Slam final.

Krejcikova’s journey to the final has been remarkable, especially considering her struggles earlier in the season.

After a promising start to 2024 with a quarter-final run at the Australian Open, she faced setbacks due to a back injury and illness, winning only three singles matches in the following five months.

Krejcikova
Krejcikova celebrates winning against Rybakina during their women’s singles semi-final. (Photo: Getty Images)

However, she found her form at Wimbledon, defeating notable opponents including 11th seed Danielle Collins and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

In the semi-final, Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, made a strong start, breaking Krejcikova twice for a 4-0 lead in the first set.

However, Krejcikova displayed resilience, breaking back in the second set and levelling the match after converting her sixth set point.

In the final set, Krejcikova capitalised on Rybakina’s errors, breaking her serve in the decisive seventh game and holding on to clinch the victory.

Rybakina
Rybakina of looks on as she plays against Krejcikova in the semi-final. (Photo: Getty Images)

“I’m so proud of my game and my fighting spirit today,” Krejcikova said. “When I broke her in the second set, I started to be in the zone and didn’t want to leave.”

Krejcikova’s opponent in the final, Jasmine Paolini, has also had an impressive run at Wimbledon. The seventh seed from Italy overcame Croatian Donna Vekic in a marathon match, winning 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) in the longest women’s semi-final at the All England Club.

Paolini, who reached the French Open final last month, is the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final.

Paolini’s journey to the final is equally inspiring. Prior to this year, she had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon. However, she has displayed remarkable tenacity, winning six matches and dropping only two sets in the tournament.

“The last months have been crazy for me. It is a dream,” Paolini said. “There is no place better than here to fight for every ball and every point. I will remember this forever.”

Paolini
Paolini celebrates winning against Croatia’s Donna Vekic during their women’s singles semi-final. (Photo: Getty Images)

In her semi-final match against Vekic, Paolini showed great mental strength, overcoming a first-set loss and saving multiple match points in a thrilling final set tiebreak. Vekic, who committed 57 unforced errors, struggled with physical pain during the match, breaking down in tears towards the end.

The Wimbledon final promises to be a thrilling encounter as Krejcikova, aiming for her second Grand Slam title, will face a formidable opponent in Paolini, who is seeking her first major championship.

Krejcikova’s tactical play and experience will be pitted against Paolini’s tenacity and powerful baseline game.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)

Related Stories
FOOTBALL

Pubs and shops in England get ready for Euro final
Sports

Gambhir succeeds Dravid as India cricket team head coach
TENNIS

Rybakina cruises past Svitolina to book semi-final spot
TENNIS

Musetti beats Fritz to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final
Sports

I want to achieve my medal dream, says Nikhat Zareen
HEADLINE STORY

Watkins’ late goal takes England to Euro final against Spain
Sports

Top five moments of James Anderson’s career as he plays his final Test
TENNIS

Medvedev triumphs over world No 1 Sinner in five sets to reach semis
HEADLINE STORY

England face Dutch hurdle to reach Euro final showdown with Spain
Sports

Yamal’s wonder goal leads Spain to Euro final
Sports

Vatican cricket team scores runs and friendship on UK tour
TENNIS

Djokovic slams ‘disrespectful’ fans after reaching 60th Grand Slam quarters
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Krejcikova and Paolini 31st seed Krejcikova stuns Rybakina to set up final against…
44,000 Afghans in Pakistan awaiting foreign resettlement
Universities in crisis amid decline in foreign student applications
England Euro Pubs and shops in England get ready for Euro final
Dream team delivers Adorned Narratives event with a deep meaning
India’s Leading It-Girl Actresses Shortlist