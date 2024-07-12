31st seed Krejcikova stuns Rybakina to set up final against Paolini

Krejcikova, who won the French Open in 2021, fought back from a set down to defeat the fourth-seeded Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court.

Krejcikova (L) will face Paolini in the women’s final on July 12. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Shailesh Solanki

Czech 31st seed Barbora Krejcikova will face Italy’s Jasmine Paolini in the Wimbledon final after a stunning comeback victory over former champion Elena Rybakina on Thursday.

Krejcikova, who won the French Open in 2021, fought back from a set down to defeat the fourth-seeded Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court, securing her place in her second Grand Slam final.

Krejcikova’s journey to the final has been remarkable, especially considering her struggles earlier in the season.

After a promising start to 2024 with a quarter-final run at the Australian Open, she faced setbacks due to a back injury and illness, winning only three singles matches in the following five months.

However, she found her form at Wimbledon, defeating notable opponents including 11th seed Danielle Collins and former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko.

In the semi-final, Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, made a strong start, breaking Krejcikova twice for a 4-0 lead in the first set.

However, Krejcikova displayed resilience, breaking back in the second set and levelling the match after converting her sixth set point.

In the final set, Krejcikova capitalised on Rybakina’s errors, breaking her serve in the decisive seventh game and holding on to clinch the victory.

“I’m so proud of my game and my fighting spirit today,” Krejcikova said. “When I broke her in the second set, I started to be in the zone and didn’t want to leave.”

Krejcikova’s opponent in the final, Jasmine Paolini, has also had an impressive run at Wimbledon. The seventh seed from Italy overcame Croatian Donna Vekic in a marathon match, winning 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10/8) in the longest women’s semi-final at the All England Club.

Paolini, who reached the French Open final last month, is the first Italian woman to reach the Wimbledon final.

Paolini’s journey to the final is equally inspiring. Prior to this year, she had never won a main draw match at Wimbledon. However, she has displayed remarkable tenacity, winning six matches and dropping only two sets in the tournament.

“The last months have been crazy for me. It is a dream,” Paolini said. “There is no place better than here to fight for every ball and every point. I will remember this forever.”

In her semi-final match against Vekic, Paolini showed great mental strength, overcoming a first-set loss and saving multiple match points in a thrilling final set tiebreak. Vekic, who committed 57 unforced errors, struggled with physical pain during the match, breaking down in tears towards the end.

The Wimbledon final promises to be a thrilling encounter as Krejcikova, aiming for her second Grand Slam title, will face a formidable opponent in Paolini, who is seeking her first major championship.

Krejcikova’s tactical play and experience will be pitted against Paolini’s tenacity and powerful baseline game.

(With inputs from AFP and Reuters)