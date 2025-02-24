Skip to content
Kohli's century guides India to win, Pakistan on brink of exit

kohli-india-bcci

Kohli also reached 14,000 ODI runs and became the third batter to achieve the milestone, after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234). (Photo: BCCI)

By Eastern EyeFeb 24, 2025
VIRAT KOHLI scored an unbeaten 100 as India secured a six-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday, pushing the defending champions to the verge of elimination from the Champions Trophy.

Chasing 242 for victory, Kohli hit a boundary to seal the match with 45 balls remaining. His innings marked his 51st ODI century and saw him surpass 14,000 runs in one-day international cricket.

The 36-year-old acknowledged the crowd at the Dubai International Stadium after his knock took India closer to the semi-finals with two wins in Group A.

Pakistan, having lost both their matches, now depend on Bangladesh defeating New Zealand on Monday to stay in contention for a semi-final spot. The top two teams from each group will progress to the last four.

"My job was clear -- to control the middle overs, not take risks against the spinners and take on the pacers," said Kohli.

"I was happy with the template, it's how I play in ODIs. I have a decent understanding of my game. It's about keeping the outside noise away, take care of my energy levels and thoughts. It's easy for me to get pulled into expectations and frenzy around games like these."

India remained steady in their chase despite losing captain Rohit Sharma for 20 to Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shubman Gill, who made 46 after his century in the opening win over Bangladesh, built a 69-run stand with Kohli.

Kohli started cautiously and reached 14,000 ODI runs with a cover drive off Haris Rauf. He became the third batter to achieve the milestone, after Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234).

He brought up his fifty with a boundary off Naseem Shah. His century came off 111 balls, marking his first ODI ton since the 2023 World Cup semi-final.

'Bad shot selection'

Kohli and Shreyas Iyer, who scored 56, built a 114-run partnership after Gill was bowled by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Earlier, India bowled out Pakistan for 241 in 49.4 overs, with left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav taking 3-40.

Pakistan elected to bat on a slow pitch but struggled to accelerate. Saud Shakeel (62) and Mohammad Rizwan (46) shared a 104-run stand, but the team could not capitalise.

Khushdil Shah's 38 added to the total before Pakistan were bowled out.

Pakistan's openers started cautiously as Indian pacer Mohammed Shami, who took 5-53 against Bangladesh, bowled five wides in an 11-ball first over. Shami left the field in his third over due to an ankle issue but returned shortly after.

Babar Azam scored 23, while Imam-ul-Haq was run out for 10. Shakeel and Rizwan attempted to stabilise the innings, but Pakistan managed only one boundary in nearly 10 overs.

"When Saud and I were batting, we wanted to go deep. But our shot selection was bad and we lost wickets, which is why we were kept to 240," Rizwan said.

The match saw empty seats despite expectations of a full house.

Pakistan will play Bangladesh in Rawalpindi on Thursday, while India face New Zealand in Dubai on March 2.

(With inputs from agencies)

