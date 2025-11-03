Man charged with 11 attempted murders after knife attack on London-bound train

Highlights:

Anthony Williams, 32, charged with 11 counts of attempted murder.

Ten charges linked to knife attack on train; one to separate incident in east London.

Train crew member remains in hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police say incident not being treated as terrorism-related.

A 32-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with 11 counts of attempted murder following a knife attack on a London-bound train on Saturday, British police said on Monday.

British Transport Police said Anthony Williams, from Peterborough in eastern England, faces ten counts of attempted murder, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of possession of a bladed article.

Ten of the attempted murder charges relate to the train attack, while the eleventh charge concerns a separate incident at a station in east London earlier the same day.

The attack occurred on a train that later stopped at Huntingdon, about 80 miles north of London. Police said the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related.

Tracy Easton of the Crown Prosecution Service said the investigation had involved a large amount of material. “There has been a huge volume of evidence including CCTV,” she said. “We know the devastating impact the events on Saturday's train have had and how the incident shocked the entire country. Our thoughts remain with all those affected.”

One of those injured, a member of the train crew who tried to stop the attacker, remains in hospital in a life-threatening condition. Another report said the staff member is in a critical but stable condition.

A total of eleven people were injured, and ten were initially taken to hospital, with several discharged shortly after. By late Sunday, five people had been discharged, police said.

Transport minister Heidi Alexander confirmed on Monday that the accused was not known to security services. She declined to comment on whether he had any contact with mental health services.

The attack prompted statements from prime minister Keir Starmer and King Charles, who sent their sympathies to those affected.

Williams is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court later on Monday.

