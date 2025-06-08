KL Rahul hits ton as opener in warmup game ahead of England Test series

KL RAHUL scored a century in the second unofficial Test against England Lions, offering some clarity to India’s top-order plans ahead of the five-match Test series in England.
Rahul, opening alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, made an unbeaten 116 on Friday in Northampton. He batted on a lively pitch under overcast skies without offering any chances.
India are currently without experienced batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who both retired from Test cricket last month. The team, now led by Shubman Gill, is looking to rebuild its top order.
Rahul, who has experience batting across the order, is seen as a likely option to partner Jaiswal at the top. Gill or Karun Nair could be considered for the No. 4 position previously held by Kohli.
Nair, who last played a Test in 2017, made a double hundred in the first unofficial Test in Canterbury.
“We haven't really decided on the (batting order), we still have some time,” Gill had said at his pre-departure press conference in Mumbai.
“We will be playing an intra-squad match and we will be having a 10-day camp in London. So we still have a little bit of time and I think we can decide on the batting order once we go there.”
The five-Test series starts in Leeds on June 20.
(With inputs from agencies)