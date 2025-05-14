Skip to content
Kashmir tensions ‘let China peek into Indian defence assets’

Military analysts highlight sharp rise in regional surveillance use

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping

Eastern Eye
May 14, 2025
THE conflict between India and Pakistan over Kashmir has presented China with a rare chance to gather valuable intelligence, as it monitors Pakistan’s use of Chinese-made jets and weapons in live combat with India.

Security analysts and diplomats said China’s military modernisation has reached a point where it can deeply scrutinise Indian actions in real time from its border installations and Indian Ocean fleets as well as from space.

“From an intelligence perspective, this is a rare target of opportunity right on China’s borders involving a key potential adversary,” said Singapore-based security analyst Alexander Neill.

Two US officials claimed a Chinesemade J-10 Pakistani jet fighter shot down at least two Indian military planes – one of them a French-made Rafale fighter. India has not acknowledged the loss of any of its planes, while Pakistan’s defence and foreign ministers have confirmed the use of J-10 aircraft, but not commented on which missiles or other weapons were used.

The aerial clash is a rare opportunity for militaries around the world to study the performance of pilots, fighter jets and air-to-air missiles in active combat, and use that knowledge to prepare their own air forces for battle.

Security analysts said both India and China have taken steps to strengthen their military facilities and capabilities along the border, but it is also from above that China packs an intelligence gathering punch.

The London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) noted that China now fields 267 satellites – including 115 devoted to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance and a further 81 that monitor military electronic and signals information. It is a network that dwarfs its regional neighbours, including India, and is second only to the US.

“Both in terms of space and missile tracking capabilities, China is much better off now in terms of being able to monitor things as they happen,” said Neill, who is an adjunct fellow at Hawaii’s Pacific Forum thinktank.

China’s defence ministry did not respond to questions about its satellite deployment or intelligence activities.

Pakistan’s military media wing and information minister did not immediately respond to a request for comment on any information sharing with China.

Pakistan previously said it has an “allweather strategic, cooperative partnership” with China.

India has not commented on the issue, but its High Commissioner in London, Vikram Doraiswami, told Sky News that China’s relationship with Pakistan was not a concern for India.

“China requires a relationship with all of its neighbours, that includes us,” he said.

Chinese military intelligence teams would be eager to garner information on any Indian use of air defences and launches of cruise and ballistic missiles – not just in terms of flight paths and accuracy, but command and control information, analysts and diplomats said.

Any deployment of India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile – a weapon it developed jointly with Russia – would be of particular interest, some analysts said, given they do not believe it has been used in combat.

Chinese-made J-10 fighter jets used by Pakistan

China has also beefed up its intelligence gathering at sea. It has been increasingly active in the Indian Ocean in recent years, with China deploying space tracking ships as well as oceanographic research and fishing vessels on extended deployments, open source intelligence trackers said.

Regional diplomats said while the Chinese navy has been relatively cautious about extensive warship deployments into the Indian Ocean, still lacking a broad network of bases, it actively seeks intelligence with these other vessels.

Over the past week, some trackers noted unusually large fleets of Chinese fishing vessels moving apparently in unison to within 120 nautical miles of Indian naval drills in the Arabian Sea as tensions rose with Pakistan.

Pentagon reports on China’s military modernisation and analysts note that China’s fishing fleets routinely perform a coordinated militia function that plays an important intelligence gathering role. “These vessels may double up as listening posts, tracking development rhythms and response patterns, feeding early warning, naval intel to their sponsors,” wrote open source tracker Damien Symon in an X post that highlighted the deployment of 224 Chinese vessels near Indian naval exercises on May 1.

Chinese officials do not usually acknowledge the existence of fishing militia or intelligence work carried out by other nominally civilian vessels.

Given its close ties with Pakistan, Beijing is likely to exploit its network of envoys and military teams to gather intelligence.

“The presence of Chinese military advisers and other personnel in Pakistan is well-known given how Pakistan’s Ministry of Defence has been importing some of its most advanced military hardware from China, so we can be certain the PLA would be able to access relevant data,” said James Char, a Chinese security scholar at Singapore’s S Rajaratnam School of International Studies.

Nur Khan air base

A satellite image shows Nur Khan air base in Islamabad, Pakistan, May 11, 2025, after Pakistani military said it was targeted by an Indian missile attack. (Photo: 2025 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters)

2025 Planet Labs PBC/Handout via Reuters

Experts see no clear victor in India-Pakistan conflict

A CEASEFIRE between India and Pakistan has eased tensions after four days of intense fighting, but analysts say no clear winner has emerged from the conflict.

Both countries claim to have achieved their objectives in what was their worst confrontation since 1999, without acknowledging significant losses.

Will Washington’s claimed role in truce thwart Delhi’s global ambition?

Delhi has downplayed the US role in the Kashmir ceasefire

Will Washington’s claimed role in truce thwart Delhi’s global ambition?

INDIA and Pakistan have stepped back from the brink of all-out war, with an apparent nudge from the US, but New Delhi’s aspirations as a global diplomatic power now face a key test after US president Donald Trump offered to mediate over Kashmir, analysts said.

India’s rapid rise as the world’s fifth-largest economy has boosted its confidence and clout on the world stage, where it has played an important role in addressing regional crises such as Sri Lanka’s economic collapse and the Myanmar earthquake.

India slams China's renaming of Arunachal Pradesh locations

FILE PHOTO: Indian Army soldiers stand next to a M777 Ultra Lightweight Howitzer positioned at Penga Teng Tso ahead of Tawang, near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), neighbouring China, in Arunachal Pradesh. (Photo by MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images)

India slams China's renaming of Arunachal Pradesh locations

INDIA on Wednesday (14) dismissed China’s renaming of at least 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh as a “vain and preposterous” exercise, and underlined that the northeastern state is an “integral and inalienable” part of India. Beijing, however, said it is within its “sovereign” right to rename parts of the Indian state.

“We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically. Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in response to media queries.

Purnam Kumar Shaw

'Purnam Kumar Shaw, who had been in the custody of Pakistan Rangers since 23 April 2025, was handed over to India,' the BSF said in a statement.

BSF

Pakistan returns border guard, says committed to truce with India

PAKISTAN on Wednesday returned a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier, an Indian border guard, who had been captured a day after an attack in Indian-administered Kashmir in April that killed 26 people.

The attack took place near the town of Pahalgam on 22 April and led to four days of fighting between India and Pakistan. A ceasefire was announced on Saturday.

Sheikh Hasina

The party was led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bangladesh Election Commission suspends Awami League’s registration

BANGLADESH’s Election Commission has suspended the registration of the Awami League, the party led by former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, effectively disqualifying it from contesting upcoming national elections.

The decision followed a government order banning all activities of the Awami League under the Anti-Terrorism Act. The interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, issued the ban after days of protests.

