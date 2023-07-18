JLR may commit to building battery plant in UK

The carmaker’s Indian parent Tata Motors has chosen a site in Somerset, says media report

Tata’s choice of Britain for a car battery plant would provide a boost for prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government. (Photo: Reuters)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN is set to secure a commitment from Jaguar Land Rover to build a battery plant in southwest England to supply a new range of its vehicles, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday (18).



The carmaker’s Indian parent Tata Motors has chosen a site in Somerset, the Bloomberg report said, citing people familiar with the plans.



The company is set to outline its decision as soon as this week, the report added.



A government spokesperson said there was no update on any timelines for an announcement.



There have been months of speculation about where the factory would be built, with some previous media reports saying Tata had also been considering Spain as a location.



The plant would be a major win for Britain, which is trying to catch up in the global race to build electric vehicle (EV) battery capacity locally – vital for automakers which rely on heavy batteries being built near their car factories.



Tata’s choice of Britain would also provide a boost for prime minister Rishi Sunak’s government, which has pledged to grow the economy and outlined a series of net-zero goals including a ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2030.



(With inputs from Reuters)