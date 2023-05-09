Website Logo
  • Tuesday, May 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

‘Jewish Trail’ aims to boost cultural exchange between India and Israel

Maharashtra has been home to Jewish communities for over two thousand years, and India is known for its history of religious tolerance, particularly towards the Jewish population

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the guest book during a memorial ceremony at the Indian Army Cemetery of the World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa, on July 6, 2017, on the last day of his visit to the Jewish state, the first by an Indian premier (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The “Jewish Trail” in Mumbai, India will be officially launched by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during his visit to New Delhi from May 9 to 11.

This trail aims to highlight significant Jewish landmarks in Mumbai and Maharashtra, which will be accessible to tourists worldwide.

Maharashtra has been home to Jewish communities for over two thousand years, and India is known for its history of religious tolerance, particularly towards the Jewish population.

Although the majority of the Jewish population has since immigrated to Israel, approximately 3,000 Jews still reside in Maharashtra.

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen (Twitter)

The Bene Israel community, hailing from Maharashtra, constitutes the largest Indian Jewish community in Israel. Three other Jewish communities, including the Cochinis, Baghdadis, and Bnei Menashe, make up the remaining 90,000 Indian Jews in Israel.

Given the interest expressed by Jews globally and Israelis in tracing their roots to Mumbai, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai are collaborating on a tourism initiative.

The project aims to identify and showcase important Jewish sites in Mumbai and Maharashtra, making it an attractive destination for tourists.

The project to create a “Jewish trail” in Mumbai and Maharashtra is based on the research of Prof. Saul Sapir from Hebrew University, who authored the book “Bombay: Exploring the Jewish Urban Heritage”.

The Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai, with support from the local Jewish community, has been placing plaques at important Jewish monuments, providing historical and cultural information.

To further boost tourism in the state, MTDC has signed an MoU to create travel itineraries ranging from one to three days, complete with tour guides and accommodations. Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Israel has also been working on an “India trail”, showcasing India’s historical presence in the region and the bravery of Indian soldiers that helped shape its history.

Indian soldiers’ bravery during the liberation of Haifa from the Ottomans in World War I has become a part of the local legend and is included in the curriculum of local schools. This is a testament to India’s historical presence in the region.

Cohen’s visit to India is the third high-level visit by senior Israeli officials in less than three months, following Knesset speaker Amir Ohana’s visit in March-April and Economy Minister Nir Barkat’s visit last month.

The Foreign Minister’s visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties, as he will be advancing a consular agreement to bring Indian workers to Israel for construction work. These visits are viewed as a prelude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s anticipated visit to India later this year.

(PTI)

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Asian gang convicted of money laundering in UK
News
Airbus C295 built for India completes maiden flight in Spain
News
Lions could be introduced in India’s Kuno Park once cheetahs stabilise
News
Imran Khan arrested outside Islamabad court over corruption charges
News
India, US, Saudi Arabia and UAE discuss shared vision on Middle East interconnectedness
Uncategorized
Manipur violence: People who fled ethnic clashes return home
UK
Gang jailed after smuggling cannabis from Canada to UK
INDIA
15 die as bus crashes off bridge in India
UK
Flats in London’s Old War Office find wealthy buyers
News
Man lynched for ‘blasphemy’ after Imran Khan’s party rally in Pakistan
News
King Charles III’s mystery bodyguard: Social media wonders if he is new ‘007’…
News
London’s Sindhi community commemorates partition memories
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW