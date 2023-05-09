‘Jewish Trail’ aims to boost cultural exchange between India and Israel

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the guest book during a memorial ceremony at the Indian Army Cemetery of the World War I to honour fallen Indian soldiers, in the Israeli coastal city of Haifa, on July 6, 2017, on the last day of his visit to the Jewish state, the first by an Indian premier (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The “Jewish Trail” in Mumbai, India will be officially launched by Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen during his visit to New Delhi from May 9 to 11.

This trail aims to highlight significant Jewish landmarks in Mumbai and Maharashtra, which will be accessible to tourists worldwide.

Although the majority of the Jewish population has since immigrated to Israel, approximately 3,000 Jews still reside in Maharashtra.

The Bene Israel community, hailing from Maharashtra, constitutes the largest Indian Jewish community in Israel. Three other Jewish communities, including the Cochinis, Baghdadis, and Bnei Menashe, make up the remaining 90,000 Indian Jews in Israel.

Given the interest expressed by Jews globally and Israelis in tracing their roots to Mumbai, the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and the Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai are collaborating on a tourism initiative.

The project aims to identify and showcase important Jewish sites in Mumbai and Maharashtra, making it an attractive destination for tourists.

The project to create a “Jewish trail” in Mumbai and Maharashtra is based on the research of Prof. Saul Sapir from Hebrew University, who authored the book “Bombay: Exploring the Jewish Urban Heritage”.

The Consulate General of Israel in Mumbai, with support from the local Jewish community, has been placing plaques at important Jewish monuments, providing historical and cultural information.

To further boost tourism in the state, MTDC has signed an MoU to create travel itineraries ranging from one to three days, complete with tour guides and accommodations. Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Israel has also been working on an “India trail”, showcasing India’s historical presence in the region and the bravery of Indian soldiers that helped shape its history.

Indian soldiers’ bravery during the liberation of Haifa from the Ottomans in World War I has become a part of the local legend and is included in the curriculum of local schools. This is a testament to India’s historical presence in the region.

Cohen’s visit to India is the third high-level visit by senior Israeli officials in less than three months, following Knesset speaker Amir Ohana’s visit in March-April and Economy Minister Nir Barkat’s visit last month.

The Foreign Minister’s visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties, as he will be advancing a consular agreement to bring Indian workers to Israel for construction work. These visits are viewed as a prelude to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s anticipated visit to India later this year.

