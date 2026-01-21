JD Vance and wife Usha expecting fourth child in July

US VICE PRESIDENT JD Vance and second lady Usha Vance announced on Tuesday (20) that they are expecting their fourth child, a baby boy, in late July—making Usha the first second lady to be pregnant while her husband serves in office.

"We're very excited to share the news that Usha is pregnant with our fourth child, a boy," the couple said in a joint statement posted on social media. "Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July."

The announcement marks a historic moment for the vice presidential residence. While two first ladies have given birth during their husbands' White House terms—Frances Cleveland in 1893 and Jacqueline Kennedy in 1963—no second lady has previously been pregnant while serving.

The Vances, both aged 40 and 41 respectively, expressed particular gratitude to those supporting their family during this period.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country whilst enjoying a wonderful life with our children," they said.

The White House swiftly congratulated the couple, posting on social media: "The most pro-family administration in history! CONGRATULATIONS!"

The news comes as Vance continues his passionate advocacy for Americans to have more children—a cause he has championed throughout his political career. In his first address as vice president at the National March for Life rally in January 2025, he declared: "I want more babies in the United States of America."

The vice president, who launched his political career in 2021 with a bid for the US Senate in Ohio, has repeatedly expressed concern about declining American birth rates. He is scheduled to headline the 2026 March for Life event this weekend.

The couple's fourth child is due to arrive during "America 250," the 250th anniversary of the founding of the US, with events and festivities planned across the country throughout July.

JD and Usha met while attending Yale Law School, where they graduated in 2013, and married in 2014. They have three children: Ewan, 8, Vivek, 5, and Mirabel, 4.

Usha, who has already made history as the country's first south Asian and Hindu second lady, is a formidable professional in her own right. She holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University and a master's degree from the University of Cambridge, where she was a Gates Cambridge Scholar.

Before her husband was selected as President Trump's running mate, she worked as a litigator for the law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson. She also clerked for Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett Kavanaugh, then serving on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She resigned from her legal position in July 2024 "to focus on caring for our family."

Since assuming her role as second lady in January 2025, Usha has taken on additional responsibilities, including joining the board of trustees of the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts. She has also accompanied her husband on significant diplomatic missions, including visits to Greenland and India.

The couple's visit to India in April 2025 was particularly meaningful, as it was the first official vice presidential trip to the country. The Vances, accompanied by their three children, met prime minister Narendra Modi in Delhi before travelling to Jaipur and Agra, where they visited the Taj Mahal.

Her parents, Krish Chilukuri and Lakshmi, emigrated from India to the US in the late 1970s. Krish is a lecturer in the Department of Aerospace at San Diego State University's College of Engineering, while her mother is a teaching professor in the Department of Molecular Biology and provost of Sixth College at the University of California, San Diego.

(Agencies)