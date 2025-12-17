Jaswant Narwal: Joint effort needed to tackle honour-based abuse

A COLLABORATIVE approach can help tackle honour-based abuse, female genital mutilation and forced marriage and related hidden crimes, a promi­nent prosecutor has said.

Jaswant Narwal, the CPS chief crown prosecutor for London North, highlight­ed patterns such as bridal abandonment, dowry and immigration-related abuse, and increasingly, the use of social media and technology to carry out crimes.

She told Eastern Eye, “Victims of hon­our-based abuse often suffer in silence, trapped by fear and loyalty, and terrified of speaking out against those closest to them. These crimes are not only hidden, they are also evolving, and that is why we need to bring stakeholders and partners into the room to work out what we’re getting right, and what we need to address better.”

Nasima Abukar

A first-of-its-kind national scrutiny panel, held last Tuesday (9), brought to­gether victims’ groups, women’s organi­sations, prosecutors, police officers and specialist NGOs to examine real cases and discuss the challenges in reporting, investigating and prosecuting honour-based abuse.

The panel was part of the CPS’s wider violence against women and girls strate­gy; it aimed to identify lessons that could strengthen how these complex cases are handled across all agencies.

Narwal, Ellie Reeves MP and Emma James

Attendees examined several prosecut­ed cases to understand what could have been done differently and how out­comes affected victims and witness­es. Narwal stressed that no single agency could address the issue of under-reporting alone, and said it was essential to build trust and confidence among victims willing to see cases through to prosecution.

Nasima Abukar, cam­paigns and communica­tions manager at Iranian and Kurdish Women’s Rights Organisation (IK­WRO), said the panel provided an important opportunity to share insights gathered from working direct with survivors.

The first national honour-based abuse scrutiny panel held last Tuesday (9)

She said, “Recent­ly, there’s been a sig­nificant increase in digital online plat­forms. They’re being increasingly used as tools of control associated with HBA: monitoring social media activity, pressuring women to act a certain way within community expecta­tions or even using online accounts and platforms to abuse and intimidate them.”

Abukar said this could significantly in­crease the pressure and risks faced by victims. She also highlighted a positive trend: an increase in disclosures from younger women and girls. “This suggests and speaks to perhaps growing aware­ness and a willingness to seek help, and also probably early identification from professionals,” Abukar said.

Narwal explained how bridal aban­donment was emerging as a significant pattern, “where women are married from the subcontinent or elsewhere, brought over (to the UK), and they’re treated like domestic slaves, taken into servitude”.

“They’re here on a spousal vi­sa, they’re not here permanently… there’s a threat: if you don’t behave in this way, and if you leave, you’re going to embarrass the family.”

Immigration-related abuse was par­ticularly insidious, Narwal said, adding that perpetrators used the visa status of victims as a tool of coercion and control.

The panel also heard about the grow­ing use of digital platforms, with perpetra­tors threatening to disclose photographs, including personal or sensitive images, to shame victims on social media.

Asked if there were patterns among different religious groups, both Narwal and Abukar agreed that honour-based abuse transcends such boundaries.

“That’s very difficult to say. It varies and is different, but largely it’s the same, because I think the central tenet here is honour, the concept of so-called honour,” Narwal said.

Abukar said, “The patterns of HBA remain the same throughout all mi­nority groups. It’s the dynamic. What HBA entails is coercion, control and abuse.”

Narwal said prosecutors are seeing an increase in honour-based abuse cases involving male victims, particularly within mi­nority communities.

“If the brothers have been asked to control violently or emotionally or attack their sister be­cause the sister is going out, she’s too western­ised, and they refuse to do that, then they are being abused and assaulted for not com­plying with the fami­ly,” she explained.

The prosecutor al­so highlighted cases involving victims of different sexual ori­entations. “If boys are not declaring they’re gay, but they are, the family may find out, and they think, ‘If I have a son who is gay, then that’s really shameful.’ They will try and force them into marriage,” Narwal said.

Another concerning pattern involves those with physical or mental health issues being forced into marriage. “It may be someone marrying an older man. She’s a younger female victim,” Nar­wal noted, adding that while such cases don’t frequently reach the CPS, they are more commonly seen by special­ist organisations.

Addressing how the CPS approaches prosecution while being mindful of cultural sensitivities, Narwal was une­quivocal that cultural or religious consid­erations should never obscure crimi­nal behaviour.

“There are lots of sensitivities about the case, and there has been sometimes some hesitancy about looking at some of these cases, because it’s shrouded in cul­ture or religion. But if you take that away, you must look to see what’s happened, and it’s usually a woman has been as­saulted, or she’s been abused, sexually abused, or she’s being controlled in some way. That’s illegal, and it’s an offence,” she said.

Narwal also warned that cultural and religious sensitivities are sometimes used as excuses to prevent authorities from investigating.

“The police may arrive at the scene and the family say, ‘No, it’s a personal matter. It’s nothing to do with you. It’s just a cultural matter,’” she said. “If that police officer doesn’t understand that ac­tually, ‘I’ve got to be curious, I’ve got to ask questions here, what is going on,’ and try and develop a picture, all of that evi­dence is lost.”

Abukar acknowledged that honour-based abuse cases are among the most challenging to bring to court. “Survi­vors often face intense family and com­munity pressure not to continue, and the risk can escalate significantly once the case progresses.

“Sometimes you might see a lot of rates of retraction,” she said.

Narwal outlined the challenges prose­cutors face in keeping victims engaged through the lengthy criminal justice pro­cess, particularly given current court de­lays and backlogs.

To address cases where victims feel un­able to give evidence against family members, the CPS builds what she de­scribed as “evidence-led prosecutions”.

She added, “We try and make sure there is other evidence that we build up. There might be medical evidence, body-worn camera evidence from the of­ficers when they attended the scene, evi­dence from family, from friends, from neighbours. We’ll try and build that case to ensure that we are able to get a suc­cessful prosecution.”

The CPS also provides special meas­ures for witnesses, allowing them to give evidence from behind screens or through live links. Specialist training is provided for prosecutors, and victims are sign­posted to NGOs and charities for support. Independent domestic violence advisers stay with victims to help build their confi­dence ahead of giving evidence in court.

The scrutiny panel identified areas for improvement. One was the use of cultural experts to inform case strategy. Commu­nity engagement was also key, with mes­sages about successfully prosecuting honour-based abuse cases having both a deterrent effect and demonstrating that justice was achieved.

Narwal said community advocates and community leaders were essential in spreading these messages effectively.

Solicitor General Ellie Reeves MP out­lined the government’s commitment to halving violence against women and girls during the panel discussion.

Assistant chief constable Emma James, the National Police Chiefs’ Council’s lead for honour-based abuse, also attended.