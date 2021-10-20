Website Logo
  • Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 452,651
Total Cases 34,108,996
Today's Fatalities 197
Today's Cases 14,623

Entertainment

Jameela Jamil and Beanie Feldstein onboard the adaptation of Scarlett Curtis’s Feminists Don’t Wear Pink

Jameela Jamil (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF)

By: Mohnish Singh

Jameela Jamil and Beanie Feldstein are set to join the stellar cast of the television adaptation of Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies). Titled Girls Can’t Shoot (And Other Lies), the series already stars singer-actor Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kat Dennings, and Lolly Adefope in important characters.

Irish actor Saoirse Ronan is also joining the show but as an executive producer in the pilot episode. Mark Gordon Pictures is producing the anthology series, with Bonnie-Chance Roberts also attached as an executive producer. The team is set to begin production soon, as per reports. If all goes well, the audience will be able to watch the series later in 2022, or even 2023.

Based on Scarlett Curtis’ international bestselling Feminists Don’t Wear Pink (And Other Lies), a collection of 52 empowering essays by women like Emma Watson, Keira Knightley, Dolly Alderton, and Karen Gillan, including Feldstein and Jamil, each episode of Girls Can’t Shoot (And Other Lies) will feature a new lead and storyline based around one of the essays in the book.

Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil is set to headline Marvel Studios’ high-profile show She-Hulk wherein she plays villain Titania who takes on the She-Hulk. The Disney+ series will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslaney), a New York lawyer and cousin of Bruce Banner (the Hulk), who obtains powers of super-strength similar to that of Bruce after an emergency blood transfusion.

Beanie Feldstein, on the other hand, can be currently seen in AMERICAN CRIME Story: Impeachment. She will star as Fanny Brice in the upcoming Broadway revival of Funny Girl. The actress previously appeared on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington on Scott Z. Burns’ anthology Extrapolations
Entertainment
Pooja Hegde retains her Midas touch at box office with her performance in Most Eligible…
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff launches global campaign on urban forests and climate change
Entertainment
New book revisits each work of filmmaker Satyajit Ray
Entertainment
Shamita Shetty to reunite with Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss 15
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: Teaser of Prabhas’ film to be out on his birthday
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Rani Mukerji’s Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway
Entertainment
Night Shyamalan to head Berlin film festival jury
Entertainment
Kareena collaborates with Sujoy Ghosh on thriller
Entertainment
Disney+ Hotstar sets November date for Neeraj Pandey’s Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat…
Entertainment
Shivangi Joshi on her gratitude for the boundless love she received in Yeh…
Entertainment
Rain disrupts filming for Nawazuddin and Diana Penty’s Adbhut
Eastern Eye

Videos

Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
Vaani Kapoor launches the website of a luxury brand
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Jameela Jamil and Beanie Feldstein onboard the adaptation of Scarlett…
Adarsh Gourav joins Meryl Streep, Sienna Miller, Kit Harrington on…
Pooja Hegde retains her Midas touch at box office with…
Tiger Shroff launches global campaign on urban forests and climate…
New book revisits each work of filmmaker Satyajit Ray
Shamita Shetty to reunite with Raqesh Bapat in Bigg Boss…