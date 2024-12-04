Jain delegation meets Pope Francis in Vatican

By: Pramod Thomas

A Jain delegation coordinated by the Institute of Jainology visited Pope Francis in Vatican last month.

The delegation visited the Pope from 24 to 26 November and participated in discussions under the theme “Christians and Jains: Building a Better Future.”

The group included Dr Mehul Sanghrajka, MBE, managing trustee of the Institute of Jainology (IOJ). During the visit, Neeraj Sutaraiya, president of Mahavir Foundation, presented Pope Francis with a Navkar Mantra encased in a golden frame. Additionally, vice president Mukesh Kapashi gifted the Pope a copy of the book Navkar Sadhana.

During the private audience on 25 November, Pope Francis stressed the critical importance of interfaith dialogue in creating a harmonious future for humanity and the natural world. Following his speech, the Pope met individually with each delegate.

A collaborative council between representatives of Christian and Jain communities took place on 26 November. The agenda included discussions on topics such as “Inclusion and Diversity” and “Care for the Earth, the Poor, and the Vulnerable.”

The delegation received the news of the passing of Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, president of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue. They offered heartfelt prayers for his eternal peace and remembered his significant contributions to promoting interfaith harmony.