Dewsbury’s Jacquie Lawson unveils Christmas Village Digital Advent Calendar for 2025

Dewsbury-based digital greeting card specialist Jacquie Lawson has launched its 16th annual advent calendar, transporting users to an enchanting Christmas village throughout December.

The 2025 Christmas Village Advent Calendar is available for £8 through the company’s website or mobile app, with discounted rates for bulk purchases.

The interactive experience begins in a cosy countryside cottage, with the surrounding village gradually revealing itself through daily updates featuring sunrises, snowfall and festive decorations.

“There is something enchanting and whimsical about a Christmas village,” noted Maren Bean, creative director at Jacquie Lawson. “During December, villages are bustling with Christmas decorations, sweet treats and seasonal traditions, and the team loved bringing all that nostalgia to life.”

Festive games galore

The calendar offers unprecedented personalisation options, allowing users to redesign their virtual cottage. Each day unlocks new content including animated character stories, wreath-making activities, unconventional snowman costumes, tree decorating and even ugly Christmas jumper design tools.

Traditional recipe books and festive art collections complement the experience. Gaming enthusiasts will enjoy updated versions of Santa Flight, Santa Snowball Fight, Santa Drop and a new Christmas trivia quiz.

Once purchased, the calendar can be gifted or enjoyed personally across iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and Windows 10/11 or Mac computers. Since 2002, the Yorkshire company has built a reputation for high-quality animated ecards, serving customers worldwide with birthday, anniversary and festive digital cards.