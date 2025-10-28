Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Dewsbury’s Jacquie Lawson unveils Christmas Village Digital Advent Calendar for 2025

Yorkshire ecard firm launches 16th annual interactive countdown priced at £8, featuring cottage customisation and festive games.

Jacquie Lawson

Jacquie Lawson’s 2025 Christmas Village Advent Calendar invites users into a festive digital world of games, stories, and cottage customisation.

jacquielawson
Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseOct 28, 2025
Ashya Rose
See Full Bio

Highlights

  • Christmas Village calendar offers 25 days of animated stories, games and hidden surprises from December 1.
  • Users can personalise their own cottage with expanded design options and discover new elves daily.
  • Available across all devices for £8, with discounts for multiple purchases through jacquielawson.com

Dewsbury-based digital greeting card specialist Jacquie Lawson has launched its 16th annual advent calendar, transporting users to an enchanting Christmas village throughout December.

The 2025 Christmas Village Advent Calendar is available for £8 through the company’s website or mobile app, with discounted rates for bulk purchases.

The interactive experience begins in a cosy countryside cottage, with the surrounding village gradually revealing itself through daily updates featuring sunrises, snowfall and festive decorations.

“There is something enchanting and whimsical about a Christmas village,” noted Maren Bean, creative director at Jacquie Lawson. “During December, villages are bustling with Christmas decorations, sweet treats and seasonal traditions, and the team loved bringing all that nostalgia to life.”

Festive games galore

The calendar offers unprecedented personalisation options, allowing users to redesign their virtual cottage. Each day unlocks new content including animated character stories, wreath-making activities, unconventional snowman costumes, tree decorating and even ugly Christmas jumper design tools.

Traditional recipe books and festive art collections complement the experience. Gaming enthusiasts will enjoy updated versions of Santa Flight, Santa Snowball Fight, Santa Drop and a new Christmas trivia quiz.

Once purchased, the calendar can be gifted or enjoyed personally across iPhones, iPads, Android devices, and Windows 10/11 or Mac computers. Since 2002, the Yorkshire company has built a reputation for high-quality animated ecards, serving customers worldwide with birthday, anniversary and festive digital cards.

gameschristmasinteractive experience

Related News

Andrew Bailey
Business

Bank of England criticised over internship restricted to black students

Mukesh Ambani
Business

Reliance profit rises on retail and telecom boost

Hinduja-backed firm appoints Kamal Vachani to board
Business

Hinduja-backed firm appoints Kamal Vachani to board

Nayara Energy
Business

UK sanctions Indian firm Nayara over Russian crude

More For You

Winter energy relief

£150 energy bill discount for families under the Warm Home scheme.

iStock

Winter energy relief: 250,000 families to get £150 discount

Highlights

  • Over 250,000 families receiving confirmation letters this week for £150 energy bill discount.
  • Scheme expanded to cover 6 m households, including 900,000 more families with children.
  • Most recipients will get automatic discount, but some must provide additional details.

More than a quarter of a million families across England and Wales will receive letters this week confirming they will get £150 off their energy bills this winter through the expanded Warm Home Discount scheme.

To qualify, recipients must be receiving means-tested benefits and be named on the electricity bill, either in their own name, their partner’s, or their legal representative’s.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us