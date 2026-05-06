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Iran conflict forces airlines to cut nearly two million seats from May schedules

Jet fuel shortages and doubled prices trigger mass cancellations across European carriers

Iran conflict forces airlines to cut nearly two million seats from May schedules

May looks manageable, but disruptions could worsen by June if the Strait of Hormuz stays closed

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMay 06, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • German airports face heaviest flight cuts.
  • Fuel prices doubled since Iran conflict began.
  • UK heavily dependent on Middle East imports.
Airlines worldwide have removed more than 13,000 flights from their May schedules as the ongoing conflict in Iran causes severe jet fuel shortages and sharp price increases, according to aviation analytics company Cirium.
The cancellations represent nearly two million passenger seats cut from global schedules.
Cirium analysed flight data between 10 April and 21 April, finding that total scheduled flights for May dropped from 859,162 to 846,162 as fuel shortages worsened.

German airports are experiencing the worst disruptions, with Munich, Frankfurt and Stuttgart seeing the most cancellations.

Lufthansa, Germany's largest airline, announced last month it would cancel 20,000 flights because of rising fuel costs.

British airports have also confirmed route cancellations including London Heathrow to Beijing and Cairo, Manchester to Munich, and Heathrow to Barcelona.

Turkish Airlines, Air China, British Airways, Emirates, Delta and Air France have all reduced their flight numbers significantly. Fuel prices have nearly doubled since the conflict started, forcing carriers to conserve supplies.

Many UK airlines bought fuel in advance at cheaper prices, but suppliers now warn that Britain has "the most limited visibility" in Europe regarding jet fuel supply.

This is because the UK relies heavily on imports from the Middle East. Industry experts expect May to be manageable but predict serious disruptions from mid to late June if the Strait of Hormuz, a vital Middle Eastern waterway, stays closed.

The Department for Transport announced last week that airlines can cancel or combine flights without losing important landing and take-off slots.

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said last week that people may need to change holiday destinations.

Airlines UK told The Times that carriers "continue to operate normally" and welcomed government planning, including measures that let airlines adjust schedules responsibly.

iran conflicttravel disruptionstrait of hormuzflight cancellationsbritish airwaysdepartment for transportjet fuel crisis

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