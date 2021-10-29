Infosys, BP to help businesses improve energy efficiency

Infosys Technologies headquarters in Bengaluru, India. (Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIAN IT major Infosys and integrated energy company BP have agreed to develop an ‘Energy as a Service (EaaS) solution to help businesses improve the energy efficiency of infrastructure and help meet their decarbonisation goals.

They will co-develop a digital platform that can collect data from multiple energy assets and use artificial intelligence to optimise the energy supply and demand for power, heat, cooling and electrical vehicle charging, Infosys said in a statement.

The two companies will pilot the digital platform at Infosys’ Pune Development Center “in an environment that replicates a small city, where energy is generated, stored and consumed at multiple points”.

They aim to roll out the model across other Infosys campuses in India and at the establishments of some of their clients to help manage energy and reduce emissions. The companies also agreed to collaborate on integrating solar energy production into the campus’

energy system.

“Energy that is generated through this integration will be monitored and optimised by the digital platform and can be stored or redirected to the building power supply, heating and cooling systems, and also to an EV charging infrastructure”, the statement said on

Thursday (28).

According to BP India president Sashi Mukundan, integration of advances in energy, mobility and digital technologies and services has a “huge potential to accelerate the progress towards a more sustainable and resilient future”.

“By bringing together our complementary capabilities, products and services.., BP and Infosys can help each other – and our customers – achieve energy and sustainability goals faster.”

Infosys’ chief operating officer Pravin Rao said the two companies which share the ambitions for a “net-zero carbon future” would now bring together “the best of digital technologies” to create an integrated energy and mobility offering.

Headquartered in London, BP has been present in India for a century as one of the largest integrated energy companies in the country. Its activities in India also include Castrol lubricants and oil and gas trading.