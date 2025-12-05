Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

India withdraws pilot rest rules after IndiGo flight chaos

Airports across the country have faced operational issues since Monday, with IndiGo attributing the disruption to “unforeseen operational challenges”.

IndiGo

Passengers wait outside the IndiGo airlines ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, after several IndiGo airlines flights were cancelled, in Mumbai, on December 5, 2025.

Reuters
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeDec 05, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA's aviation ministry on Friday withdrew a new weekly rest policy for pilots after hundreds of IndiGo flight cancellations caused widespread disruption.

Airports across the country have faced operational issues since Monday, with IndiGo attributing the disruption to “unforeseen operational challenges”.

On Thursday, the airline told aviation regulators that “misjudgement and planning gaps” in adjusting to the new rules had led to the breakdown, despite having two years to prepare.

The rules, introduced last month, were intended to increase pilot rest periods to improve passenger safety.

India's civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the “Flight Duty Time Limitations” rules “have been placed in abeyance with immediate effect”.

“Without compromising on air safety, this decision has been taken solely in the interest of passengers, especially senior citizens, students, patients, and others who rely on timely air travel for essential needs,” Naidu said in a statement.

He said the ministry expected that “flight schedules will begin to stabilise and return to normal by tomorrow.”

IndiGo, which cancelled all domestic flights on Friday from New Delhi and Chennai, apologised for “the immense inconvenience and distress” to travellers.

The airline holds 60 per cent of India’s domestic market and operates more than 2,000 flights daily.

Earlier on Friday, passengers expressed their frustration online, including Singapore’s ambassador to India, Simon Wong, who wrote that he was “lost for words”.

“I joined the tens of thousands of passengers stranded by #Indigo... My sincere apologies to my young staff waiting for me to attend his #shaadi (wedding). Lost for words,” a post on the embassy’s official X handle said.

A passenger at Delhi airport told NDTV he had not received any update from the airline for the last 12 hours.

Rahul Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s main opponent from the Congress party, said the situation was a result of the government’s “monopoly model”.

“Once again, it's ordinary Indians who pay the price - in delays, cancellations and helplessness. India deserves fair competition in every sector, not match-fixing monopolies,” he said in a post on X.

The disruption is among the biggest challenges faced by the low-cost airline, known for its punctuality.

Last week, 200 IndiGo aircraft were affected after Airbus issued an alert for an urgent upgrade for 6,000 planes globally.

India, one of the world’s fastest growing aviation markets, reached 500,000 daily flyers last month for the first time.

(With inputs from agencies)

aviationflight cancellationsindia travelindigopilot rest rules

Related News

AI
News

Three in ten GPs use AI in consultations, study finds

facial recognition police
News

Police to expand facial recognition across country to track criminals

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust
News

Hitan Mehta named chief executive of British Asian Trust

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry
News

Police release images of two men in Wolverhampton murder inquiry

More For You

British American Tobacco

ITC Hotels' shares closed flat at Rs 207.80 (£1.73) on the NSE on Thursday

itchotels

British American Tobacco to sell stake in Indian hotel chain

Highlights

  • BAT to sell between 7 per cent and entire 15.3 per cent stake in ITC Hotels via block deal.
  • Proceeds will help company achieve target leverage range of 2-2.5x by end of 2026.
  • BAT acquired stake following ITC Hotels' demerger from parent company ITC in January 2025.
British American Tobacco announced on Thursday it plans to sell its stake worth about $776 m (£580 m) in in ITC Hotels through an accelerated bookbuild process, as the tobacco group moves to reduce debt on its balance sheet. BAT intends to offload between 7 percent and its entire 15.3 percent shareholding in the Indian hotel chain.

The company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Tobacco Manufacturers (India) Limited, Myddleton Investment Company Limited and Rothmans International Enterprises Limited will conduct the block deal with institutional investors.

The final number of shares sold will be determined to optimise overall pricing outcome for the group, BAT said. Funds raised from the transaction will help the company transition to its target leverage range of 2-2.5x adjusted net debt to adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us