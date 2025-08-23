Indians among victims as tourist bus overturns near New York

A TOURIST bus travelling from Niagara Falls to New York city overturned on a highway near Buffalo on Friday (22), killing five people and injuring dozens of others. Police confirmed that many of the passengers were foreign nationals, including citizens of India, China, the Philippines and Middle Eastern countries.

The crash took place at about 12.30pm local time on the New York state Thruway near the town of Pembroke, around 40 kilometres east of Buffalo. The bus, which was carrying 54 passengers, rolled into a ditch after the driver lost control.

Major Andre J. Ray of the New York state police said investigators believe the driver, who survived, was distracted. “It’s believed the operator became distracted, lost control, over corrected and ended up… over there,” he told reporters at the scene. He added that mechanical failure and driver impairment had both been ruled out.

Earlier in the day, a police spokesman had said a child was thought to be among the dead, but Major Ray later clarified that all of the deceased were adults. Their names have not yet been released.

Trooper James O’Callaghan, also from the state police, noted that the bus had been travelling at “full speed” when the driver lost control, though officials have declined to confirm details about its speed.

O’Callaghan said every passenger on the bus had suffered some kind of injury, ranging from cuts and bruises to more serious wounds. Many passengers were thrown from the bus when it overturned, and it appeared that several were not wearing seatbelts.

“Every passenger on the bus had at least some sort of cut, bruise or abrasion as an injury,” he said.

Six Chinese citizens were on board, according to China’s state broadcaster CCTV, which cited the Chinese consulate in New York. Five were treated for minor injuries and later discharged, while the sixth underwent surgery. Indian nationals were also among the passengers, though officials did not specify how many were injured.

The bus had been operated by M&Y Tour Inc., a company based in Staten Island. Two of the 54 people on board were employees of the company, including the driver. Calls to the company on Friday went unanswered.

Emergency services mounted a large rescue operation at the site. Eight helicopters were used to airlift passengers, according to Margaret Ferrentino, president of Mercy Flight, a non-profit air ambulance provider. Translators were also brought in to help communicate with victims from different countries.

Governor Kathy Hochul said her office was working closely with state police and local officials to assist victims. “My team is coordinating with state police and local authorities who are working to rescue and provide assistance to everyone involved,” she said.

New York senator Chuck Schumer also expressed his sympathy. He said, “I’m heartbroken for all those we’ve lost and all those injured and praying for their families. Thank you to our brave first responders on the scene.”

The crash prompted a call for blood donations from Connect Life, a regional blood and organ donor network, which appealed to the public to come forward to support the injured.

The bus was returning to New York City after a day trip to Niagara Falls, one of North America’s most visited natural landmarks on the US-Canada border. It is a common destination for international tourists, and bus tours regularly operate between New York City and the falls.

Police said no one other than the bus passengers was injured, and no other vehicles were involved in the crash. Investigators are now working with the driver to establish a full picture of what caused the accident. “The driver is alive and well – we’re working with him. We believe we have a good idea of what happened, why the bus lost control. We just want to make sure that all the details are thoroughly vetted,” a spokesman said.

By Friday evening, state police had reopened thruway lanes for general traffic, but the section of the road near Pembroke where the crash took place remained closed. Officials have urged drivers to expect delays and to use alternate routes while the investigation continues.

Police and emergency services say their priority remains supporting survivors and identifying the victims as families across different countries await news.

