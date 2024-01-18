Website Logo
  • Thursday, January 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Indian IT giants see revenues decline

Indian companies like TCS and Infosys earn more than 80 per cent of their revenue from western markets

Infosys’ Salil Parekh

By: Eastern Eye

INFORMATION technology firms TCS and Infosys, both signalled weak revenue growth in quarterly results last Thursday (11) as a slowdown in client spending deepened a seasonally weak time for the sector.

Both companies, the second and fifth-biggest in India by market cap, respectively, earn more than 80 per cent of their revenue from western markets and each benefited from a digital services boom during the Covid pandemic.

But both have since seen demand taper as customers cut back on tech spending due to higher inflation and an uncertain global economic outlook.

Revenue from TCS operations was ₹605.8 billion (£5.80bn) for the December quarter – a four per cent on-year increase that represents its lowest revenue growth figure in two years.

Net profit rose nearly two per cent on-year in the period to reach ₹110.6bn (£1bn) – a figure dampened by a £98.95 million legal settlement.

The results were slightly above most analyst estimates, and the Mumbai-based firm’s British business was up 8.1 per cent to pare a three per cent decline in North American market revenue.

TCS’ K Krithivasan

“Our strong performance in a seasonally weak quarter buffeted by macroeconomic headwinds demonstrates the strength of our business model,” chief executive K Krithivasan said in a statement.

“We are seeing strong deal momentum across markets resulting in a solid order book and visibility into our long-term growth.”

Employee attrition eased to 13.3 per cent in the December quarter, down from 14.9 per cent last quarter, which an executive said was within its “range of comfort”.

Shares in the firm closed 0.61 per cent higher in Mumbai ahead of the results announcement.

Infosys reported a decline in profit for the December quarter, and narrowed its revenue growth guidance to 1.5-2.0 per cent in constant currency terms, from a previous estimate of 1.0-2.5 per cent.

“In effect, the higher end has come lower and the lower end has gone up a bit,” chief executive Salil Parekh told reporters. “We see the outlook, in essence, is quite similar.”

A big employer of India’s engineering graduates, Infosys upset markets last quarter after it said it would halt campus-hiring in an effort to cut costs.

The Bengaluru-headquartered firm said net profit fell 7.29 per cent year-on-year in the three months to December, to hit ₹61.06bn (£580m).

The company’s revenue moved up just 1.31 per cent on-year to ₹388.21bn.

“Typically, Q3 has large furloughs and other endof-year holidays,” Parekh said. “That, we’ve seen continue.”

Shares in Infosys ended down 1.7 per cent in Mumbai last Thursday.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Foxconn to set up chip testing plant in India
INDIA
India’s Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing MAX jets
Business
Rising costs curb India’s appetite for Russian oil
INTERNATIONAL
Diageo and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs settle racism lawsuit
News
Maldives sets March deadline for troops from India to leave
News
Haley looks to New Hampshire for momentum
Business
Regent Group’s Dr Selva Pankaj invited to WEF Annual Meeting 2024
UK
Asda introduces four-day work week
HEADLINE STORY
Edwardian Group sells 10 hotels to Starwood Capital
INDIA
Ambani calls Modi most successful prime minister in India’s history
Business
Speedy lending and impact are priorities for World Bank
Business
India’s antitrust agency probes global delivery firms
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW