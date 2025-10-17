Skip to content
'Double standards': India rejects UK sanctions on Gujarat refinery

MEA

India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said Indian companies procure energy supplies from across the world based on overall market conditions.

Oct 17, 2025
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
Highlights:

  • India says it does not recognise unilateral sanctions.
  • The UK imposed sanctions on Gujarat’s Vadinar refinery owned by Nayara Energy.
  • New measures are aimed at curbing Moscow’s oil revenue.
  • India calls for an end to double standards in global energy trade.

INDIA on Thursday (October 16) said it does not recognise unilateral sanctions and called for an end to double standards in energy trade after the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the Vadinar oil refinery in Gujarat.

The UK announced new sanctions targeting several entities, including the Indian refinery owned by Nayara Energy Limited, as part of measures aimed at restricting Moscow's oil revenue.

"We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the UK. India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the ministry’s weekly briefing.

"The government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens," he said.

Jaiswal said Indian companies procure energy supplies from across the world based on overall market conditions.

"We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade," he added.

Earlier, Nayara Energy had been targeted by European Union sanctions, which the company had strongly condemned.

(With inputs from agencies)

