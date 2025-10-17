‘Double standards’: India rejects UK sanctions on Gujarat refinery

Highlights:

India says it does not recognise unilateral sanctions.

The UK imposed sanctions on Gujarat’s Vadinar refinery owned by Nayara Energy.

New measures are aimed at curbing Moscow’s oil revenue.

India calls for an end to double standards in global energy trade.

INDIA on Thursday (October 16) said it does not recognise unilateral sanctions and called for an end to double standards in energy trade after the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on the Vadinar oil refinery in Gujarat.

The UK announced new sanctions targeting several entities, including the Indian refinery owned by Nayara Energy Limited, as part of measures aimed at restricting Moscow's oil revenue.

"We have noted the latest sanctions announced by the UK. India does not subscribe to any unilateral sanctions," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at the ministry’s weekly briefing.

"The government of India considers the provision of energy security a responsibility of paramount importance to meet the basic needs of its citizens," he said.

Jaiswal said Indian companies procure energy supplies from across the world based on overall market conditions.

"We would stress that there should be no double standards, especially when it comes to energy trade," he added.

Earlier, Nayara Energy had been targeted by European Union sanctions, which the company had strongly condemned.

(With inputs from agencies)