Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

FTA will boost trade, investment and services between India and UK: Piyush Goyal

“Truly this is going to be a game changer, in trade, in investments, in the services sector and help both India and the UK grow and our people benefit,” Goyal said.

Goyal-Reynolds

Goyal described the agreement as a personally fulfilling moment and said it was concluded with a good rapport with his UK counterpart.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 25, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIA's commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) will be a game changer in the areas of trade, investment and services.

Speaking to PTI after signing the agreement with UK secretary of state for business and trade Jonathan Reynolds, Goyal said it was “remarkable” that talks which began over 20 years ago have now led to a “fair, equitable and balanced agreement”. The signing was witnessed by prime ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer at Chequers in Buckinghamshire.

“Truly this is going to be a game changer, in trade, in investments, in the services sector and help both India and the UK grow and our people benefit,” Goyal said. He said the agreement has the potential to double India-UK trade to USD 120 billion in the next five years.

He said the FTA will create new opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, and various sectors. “Our farmers will get a lot of opportunities, because we can process those farm products and market them in the UK. Our MSME sector will get a plethora of opportunities in aircraft parts and auto components, various engineering products. Our textiles will see a massive spurt in demand, because now on a competitive basis, we will be right on top with zero duties,” he said.

ALSO READ: Exclusive interview with Starmer on UK-India deal

He added that other sectors such as leather, footwear, toys, furniture and pharma products will also benefit. “A very wide range of India's own strengths, which we are currently exporting in big measure across the world, will find markets in the United Kingdom,” Goyal said.

The minister also spoke about the Double Contribution Convention (DCC), which will be enforced along with the FTA.

“Our people who come and serve in UK for short term, two years or three years, who today land up losing almost 25 per cent of their earnings in Social Security, which never gives them any benefit, will now have an opportunity under the DCC to pay this money into their provident fund account in India, and that money will be secure. That money will be giving them an over 8 per cent tax-free return and will become their pension and Social Security in the long run,” he said.

He said that although parliamentary ratification in the UK will take time, the agreement already brings clarity to businesses, given the bipartisan support in Britain.

“The UK parliamentary process will take a few months. The good part is that it has always had bipartisan support. It was largely negotiated when the Conservatives were in power, and today, with the Labor government, it has culminated into a robust and very fair and balanced agreement, and therefore, I think this will get cleared pretty quickly,” Goyal said.

“Businesses will be already planning, because there's a stable and predictable environment. The Free Trade Agreement will be known to everybody, and businesses can start integrating their supply chains and can start planning the benefits of this agreement, planning their business growth because of this agreement. So, I think the work will start right away. The benefits will start accruing in a few months,” he added.

Goyal described the agreement as a personally fulfilling moment and said it was concluded with a good rapport with his UK counterpart.

“I feel very humbled that prime minister Modi reposed confidence and faith in me to be able to conclude this agreement, which has been quite complicated,” he said.

“Many, many years have gone by. Talks have been on and off, but I feel very humbled by the experience. I feel very, very satisfied with the outcome, and I'm sure what started as a very difficult negotiation, but has concluded in a very friendly and very amiable relationship, will continue in the years to come to be a torch bearer for the progress and development of both countries,” Goyal said.

(With inputs from PTI)

free trade agreementindia uk ftapiyush goyaluk india trade

Related News

Modi concludes UK visit with 'green gesture' to King Charles
News

Modi concludes UK visit with 'green gesture' to King Charles

UK vehicle output hits seven-decade low, SMMT data shows
Business

UK vehicle output hits seven-decade low, SMMT data shows

India’s billion-pound beef paradox
Contributed Post

India’s billion-pound beef paradox challenges its sacred Hindu values

Nitin Mehta
Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip
Business

Kristin Cabot resigns from Astronomer after viral Coldplay clip with CEO Andy Byron

More For You

Prime minister, Keir Starmer (C), and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner (opposite the PM) meet the families of the young girls

Prime minister, Keir Starmer (C), and deputy prime minister Angela Rayner (opposite the PM) meet the families of the young girls murdered in the Southport attack at 10, Downing Street on June 10, 2025 in London, England.

Getty images

Southport tensions rise amid UK anti-immigrant unrest fears

CONCERN is mounting in Britain that recent violent anti-immigrant protests could herald a new summer of unrest, a year after the UK was rocked by its worst riots in decades.

Eighteen people have now been arrested since protests flared last week outside a hotel housing asylum seekers in the town of Epping, northeast of London and seven people have been charged, Essex police said late Thursday (24). In one demonstration, eight police officers were injured.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sadiq Khan

Khan has welcomed the UK-India trade deal, calling it a major boost for London's economy and business opportunities.

Kate Green/Getty Images

Sadiq Khan welcomes UK-India trade deal

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan has welcomed the UK-India trade deal, calling it a boost for the capital's economy.

“I’m delighted that the Government has signed this historic trade deal with India, delivering a £310m boost for London’s economy and creating opportunities for business in the capital and across the UK,” Khan said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
Exclusive interview with Starmer on UK-India deal

Amit Roy (left) and Shailesh Solanki with Sir Keir Starmer

Exclusive interview with Starmer on UK-India deal: “FTA most significant for British Asian businesses"

PRIME MINISTER Sir Keir Starmer has promised to help British Asian businesses get the maximum benefit from the free trade agreement (FTA) he formally agreed with the visiting Indian prime minister Narendra Modi at Chequers on Thursday (24).

He made the pledge in an interview with Eastern Eye and Garavi Gujarat at the British prime minister’s country residence in Buckinghamshire.

Keep ReadingShow less
August weather forecast UK

2025 has already seen three heatwaves, including a July peak of 35.8°C in Kent

iStock

UK weather maps show return of 31°C heatwave as August approaches

Highlights

  • Temperatures could reach 31°C in parts of southern and eastern England on Tuesday 5 August
  • High pressure expected to build across the south, bringing dry, settled conditions
  • Met Office forecasts warmer spells and drier weather from late July to mid-August
  • 2025 has already seen three heatwaves, including a July peak of 35.8°C in Kent
  • Recent storms and rain expected to ease as summer conditions return


Weather models indicate that the UK could see another burst of summer heat as August begins, with some regions forecast to experience highs of 31°C.

According to data from WX Charts, temperatures on Tuesday 5 August could peak at 31°C in parts of London, the South East and the East of England, including Essex, Suffolk, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire. Areas such as Hampshire, Dorset, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire may also see highs of 30°C. Warm air is expected to extend westwards into Somerset.

Keep ReadingShow less
modi-starmer-cricket

At Chequers, Starmer and Modi interacted with players from Buckinghamshire Street Cricket Hubs. (Photo: X/@narendramodi)

X/@narendramodi

‘We always play with a straight bat’: Modi on India-UK partnership

INDIAN prime minister Narendra Modi used a cricketing reference to describe India’s ties with the UK during his meeting with British prime minister Keir Starmer on Thursday.

“There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat!” Modi said in a media statement after the talks, referring to the India-UK relationship.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc