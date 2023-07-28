Website Logo
  • Friday, July 28, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

India, UK may sign trade deal ‘this year’

New Delhi says negotiations have been completed on almost all contentious issues

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA and Britain could sign a free trade agreement (FTA) this year as both countries have reached consensus on the broad contours of the proposed deal aiming to boost economic growth and jobs, a top trade ministry official said.

“We want to finalise the deal at the earliest,” Sunil Barthwal, India’s commerce secretary, told reporters on Friday (28).

He said that on almost all contentious issues, negotiations were completed, and the deal could be signed “much before” the end of the year.

New Delhi sees an FTA with Britain as crucial to hopes of becoming a bigger exporter, while the UK would obtain wider access for its whisky, premium cars and legal services.

For India, an FTA with the UK would be its first with a developed country after it signed an interim trade pact with Australia last year.

For Britain, it is part of a quest for diversified global trade relationships after its 2020 exit from the European Union.

It comes at a crucial time for Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, who wants to solidify New Delhi’s business-friendly image ahead of national elections early next year.

The 11th round of talks was concluded recently in London during a visit by Barthwal and commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal.

Out of the total 26 chapters in the FTA, discussions on 19 have been closed including issues related to the sensitive automobile sector, Barthwal said.

However, the countries have yet to iron out differences on intellectual property rights, rules of origin and an investment treaty, separate trade ministry sources said.

An agreement in principle has been reached on the issue of rules of investment but modalities are still being worked out by customs authorities of both countries, Barthwal said.

“Nothing is final till everything is final,” he said when asked about details of concessions India was offering to the UK, adding that the next round of negotiations will be held shortly.

India is pushing for a “zero tariff” for textile, leather and other labour-intensive manufacturing sectors while Britain had sought tariff concessions in other areas, said Barthwal.

Bilateral trade between India and the United Kingdom rose 16.6 per cent year-on-year to $20.42 billion (£15.85 bn) in the 2022/23 fiscal year ending in March.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Go First denied emergency arbitration in Pratt & Whitney dispute
Business
Our strategy was to be price leader, says Asda’s Mohsin Issa
EUROPE
War, slowing demand hit ArcelorMittal performance
PAKISTAN
China grants Pakistan rollover on $2.4 billion loan
UK
Business body hosts interaction to explore new avenues of UK-India ties
Business
Tata plant a vote of confidence, says Sunak
UK
Hillingdon stores fined for selling alcohol to minor
INDIA
Indian pharma exports soaring despite cough syrup deaths
UK
Political unconscious bias or fair cop, guv? The Asda case study
INDIA
Rice importers seek direct deals amid India’s ban
INDIA
Jaguar Land Rover sales lift profits for Tata Motors
HEADLINE STORY
Homelessness rates in England reach five-year peak
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW