Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

India, UK agree to add momentum to FTA talks

India’s commerce minister Piyush Goyal (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

INDIA and the UK have agreed to add momentum to the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Indian commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal tweeted on Tuesday (11) after meeting UK business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch, saying they had agreed to keep up work towards a mutually beneficial deal.

India and the UK started round 11 of their FTA talks last week and it is expected to conclude on Friday (7).

“Held a meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Kemi Badenoch in London. Discussed how both sides can add further momentum to the India-UK Free Trade Agreement negotiations for a mutually beneficial deal,” Goyal said his tweet.

It came a day after a UK government source said the senior Indian ministerial visit to the UK in the midst of a negotiation round shows there is political will to make progress towards an ambitious trade deal.

“The potential is clear: a strong trade deal will strengthen the economic links between the UK and India, already worth £36 billion in 2022. But we will only sign when we have a deal that is in the best interests of the UK,” the source noted.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan gets $2 billion deposit from Saudi Arabia
UK
Issa brothers planning to set up hydrogen fuel stations
News
Four Indian-Americans in Forbes’ 2023 most successful businesswomen list
UK
UK wage growth matches record high
HEADLINE STORY
Foxconn pulls out of semiconductor joint venture with Vedanta
SRI LANKA
Nandalal Weerasinghe says he warned about Sri Lanka crisis years before
UK
Wealth creator exodus feared as non-dom tax revenue hits record
UK
UK house prices post biggest annual drop since 2011: Halifax
HEADLINE STORY
Cost of living crisis makes kitchens in Asian restaurants go green
HEADLINE STORY
Mohsin Issa asked to appear before Commons panel over Asda’s fuel pricing
INDIA
Reliance Jio launches £10 phone with digital features in India
UK
Quiz issues warning over ‘tough’ trading conditions
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW