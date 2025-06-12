Skip to content
Rivals in Washington: India, Pakistan push competing narratives

After crisscrossing the world, the delegations were last week at the same time in Washington

After crisscrossing the world, the delegations were last week at the same time in Washington

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Eastern Eye
Jun 12, 2025
INDIA and Pakistan both dispatched top parliamentarians to press their cases in the UK and US, where president Donald Trump showed eagerness for diplomacy between them.

After crisscrossing the world, the delegations were last week at the same time in Washington, which said it played a mediatory role in a ceasefire after four days of fighting between India and Pakistan in May.

In similar strategies, the delegations are both led by veteran politicians who have been critical of their countries’ governments and are known for their ease in speaking to Western audiences.

Pakistan embraced an active role for the Trump administration while India, which has close relations with Washington, has been more circumspect and has long refused outside mediation over Kashmir.

“Just like the United States and president Trump played a role in encouraging us to achieve this ceasefire, I believe they should play their part in encouraging both sides to engage in a comprehensive dialogue,” said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, of the Pakistan People’s Party, which says it belongs neither to the governing coalition nor opposition.

“I don’t quite understand the Indian government’s hesitance,” he told AFP.

“I’m the first to criticise the United States for so many reasons, but where they do the right thing, where they do the difficult task of actually achieving a ceasefire, they deserve appreciation.”

India’s delegation was led by one of its most prominent opposition politicians, Shashi Tharoor, a former senior UN official and writer.

He said he was putting the national interest first, despite disagreements domestically with prime minister Narendra Modi.

Tharoor said he heard “total support and solidarity for India” during his meetings with US lawmakers and a “complete understanding of India’s right to defend itself against terrorism.”

“There can be no equivalence between a country sending terrorists and a country having its civilians killed – holiday-makers, tourists, men shot down in front of their wives and children after being asked their religion,” Tharoor told a news conference.

He said he was “puzzled” by those who believe denials of responsibility by Pakistan, pointing to how US forces found Osama bin Laden in the country.

Tharoor also noted that former Pakistani president Asif Ali Zardari – Bilawal’s father – had advocated peace with India, but was in power during the siege of Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

“If they can’t control what they’re doing to us, why bother to talk to them?” said Tharoor, who pointed to the outsized role of the military in Pakistan.

Trump has repeatedly credited his administration with averting nuclear war and said the United States had negotiated an agreement to hold talks between the two sides at a neutral site, an assertion that met India’s silence.

Pakistan had cool relations with Trump’s predecessor Joe Biden, whose aides bitterly resented Islamabad’s role in the Afghanistan war, but Pakistan has quickly worked to woo Trump including with the arrest of a suspect in a deadly 2021 attack that killed more than 170 people, including 13 US troops, during the withdrawal from Kabul.

Bilawal – recalling how his mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was killed in an attack – said Pakistan was ready to discuss terrorism with India, but that Kashmir as a “root cause” also needed to be on the table.

He said India was establishing a dangerous precedent in south Asia where whenever there is a terrorist attack in any country, “you go straight to war.”

“I think that the fate of 1.7 billion people and our two great nations should not be left in the hands of these nameless, faceless, non-state actors and this new normal that India is trying to impose on the region,” he said.

Pakistan’s former foreign secretary, Jalil Abbas Jilani, a member of the delegation, said, “Our message was clear – Pakistan seeks peace.”

Jilani said Islamabad sought the resolution of all issues with India, including the Indus Waters Treaty, through dialogue. Lawmaker Khurram Dastgir highlighted the regional impact of the water dispute and called for the restoration of the 1960 World Bank-mediated treaty, which India said remained in abeyance until Islamabad ended its support for cross-border terrorism.

“We explained to US officials that India’s suspension of the treaty endangers livelihood of 240 million people and undermines the region’s stability,” he said.

Dastgir stressed the water dispute was a matter of survival for Pakistan.

Senator Sherry Rehman, another member of the group, said the mission was focused on advocating for peace and ensuring the water treaty and Kashmir issue remained on the international agenda.

bilawal bhutto zardaridiplomatic delegationkashmirshashi tharoorindia-pakistan tensions

Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

India, US talks edge towards interim trade deal: Report

INDIAN and US negotiators reported progress after four days of closed-door meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday, focusing on market access for industrial and some agricultural goods, tariff cuts and non-tariff barriers, according to Indian government sources.

"The negotiations held with the US side were productive and helped in making progress towards crafting a mutually beneficial and balanced agreement including through achievement of early wins," one of the sources said to Reuters.

Los Angeles

Several cars burn on North Los Angeles street during clashes between protesters and police on June 8, 2025 in Downtown Los Angeles, California, US. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Protests intensify in Los Angeles amid immigration raids, troop deployment

PROTESTERS set fire to vehicles and clashed with police in Los Angeles on Sunday after President Donald Trump sent National Guard troops to the city. Officers kept crowds away from the troops, who had been deployed as unrest entered a third day.

The protests were triggered by recent immigration raids carried out by federal officials, which have led to the arrest of dozens of people identified by authorities as undocumented migrants and gang members.

Donald-Trump-Getty

Trump said the decision followed a makeshift flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Boulder, Colorado, which investigators blamed on a man they say was in the country illegally. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Trump signs new travel ban covering 12 countries

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump has signed a proclamation that bars citizens of 12 countries from entering the United States from Monday, reviving a policy used in his first term.

Trump said the decision followed a makeshift flamethrower attack on a Jewish protest in Boulder, Colorado, which investigators blamed on a man they say was in the country illegally.

Chinese scientist areested by us for smuggling fungus

The arrest also comes amid a fragile pause in the ongoing US-China trade war

Telegraph

US arrests Chinese scientist for smuggling fungus labelled ‘agroterror weapon’

A Chinese scientist working at a top US university has been arrested over allegations of smuggling a dangerous crop-destroying fungus into the United States. The pathogen, classified as a potential agroterrorism weapon, poses risks not only to crops but also to human and animal health.

Scientist pair accused of conspiracy

Yunqing Jian, 33, a researcher at the University of Michigan, was arrested and charged with conspiracy, smuggling, visa fraud and making false statements. Her partner, Zunyong Liu, 34, who previously worked at a university in China, is also accused in the case. US authorities allege that the pair conspired to bring Fusarium graminearum—a fungus responsible for billions in global agricultural losses—into the country.

Trump

The Beijing and Washington ties had already crashed since the trade war through Trump's tariffs

Getty Images

Trump administration to 'aggressively' revoke Chinese student visas

US President Donald Trump’s administration has announced it will “aggressively” revoke the visas of Chinese students studying in the United States.

"Those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields" will also be included in the revocation process, stated Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

