Nirmala Sitharaman begins six-day Europe tour with UK visit

Sitharaman said that India's economic resilience and strong domestic demand would continue to make the country a key growth driver amid changes in global trade caused by US tariffs.

The Indian high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, received her at Heathrow Airport. (Photo: X/@FinMinIndia)

By Eastern EyeApr 08, 2025
INDIA's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in London on Monday evening to begin a six-day official visit to Europe from April 8 to 13.

The Indian high commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, received her at Heathrow Airport.

On Tuesday, Sitharaman said that India’s economic resilience and strong domestic demand would continue to make the country a key growth driver amid changes in global trade caused by US tariffs.

She was speaking during an interaction titled ‘Opportunities and challenges for India's quest to become a developed economy by 2047’ at the High Commission of India in London.

“The world has seen depressed growth for over several years; earlier, it was low interest for long and now it's going to be low growth for long, and that's not happy news for anybody,” said Sitharaman, who is on her first UK visit in her current Union Cabinet term.

“India has maintained its fastest growing economy tag continuously now for five years and we still think that momentum may moderate a bit, but it will still be India who will keep that growth… as our growth gets calibrated because of the consumption which exists domestically. It is backed by demand for global-standard goods and that is why globalisation since the 1990s has given India many opportunities,” she said.

“The US is the leading trade partner for India. So, at a time when trade is going to be influenced by tariffs, measures which the US government is taking, we still will have to make sure that the strength that India has in domestic demand as a big magnet which can attract global supplies must be sustained and boosted,” she noted.

She added that this demand could help attract foreign direct investment (FDI) and international manufacturing aimed at serving both the Indian market and exports. “We think India, and a few emerging markets, are going to be the engines of growth. The global depressed growth, if it has to pick up, will have to be because of these engines,” she said.

(With inputs from PTI)

economic resiliencefinance ministerftaindia-uk ftaindia-uk relationslondonnirmala sitharamannirmala sitharaman europe tripnirmala sitharaman in uktrade partnervikram doraiswami

FTSE 100

A man walks past a ticker tape display with values for silver, the British Pound and the Euro on April 7, 2025 in London.

Getty Images

FTSE 100 drops to lowest since February 2024 amid tariff concerns

THE FTSE 100 dropped to its lowest level in almost 14 months on Monday as concerns over a recession grew following US president Donald Trump’s renewed push on tariffs, which unsettled global markets.

By 1012 GMT, the FTSE 100 index had fallen 3.8 per cent, reaching its lowest point since February 2024.

Tata-Motors-Reuters

Tata Motors shares fall 10 per cent after JLR halts US exports

SHARES of Tata Motors dropped 10 per cent on Monday after its luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) suspended exports of its British-made cars to the United States.

The move follows the implementation of a 25 per cent import tariff by US president Donald Trump.

Starmer-Reuters

Starmer said on Sunday that he was ready to step in to support affected industries, and later announced a plan to help the UK auto sector. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Starmer unveils plan to support carmakers hit by tariffs

THE GOVERNMENT on Sunday announced measures to support carmakers in their shift to electric vehicles, as the auto industry faces pressure from new international trade rules.

Washington recently introduced new tariffs, including a 25 per cent levy on vehicles imported into the United States, impacting global carmakers.

Jaguar Land Rover to 'pause' shipments to US over tariffs

Jaguar and Land Rover, the British vehicle-brand logos of Indian-owned Tata Motors, are displayed in front of their showroom in New Delhi, India, April 2, 2025. REUTERS/Priyanshu Singh

Jaguar Land Rover to 'pause' shipments to US over tariffs

JAGUAR LAND ROVER will pause shipments of its Britain-made cars to the US for a month, it said, as it considers how to mitigate the cost of president Donald Trump's 25 per cent tariff.

Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, confirmed the temporary export suspension after the Times newspaper reported the plan.

Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

The slow progress was attributed to restructuring, low turnover in senior management and hiring freezes. (Photo: Getty Images)

Report exposes finance industry's failure to promote women

FINANCIAL INDUSTRY in the country has made little progress in recruiting more women to top positions, a new report from the finance ministry said on Thursday (3), a pace of change the head of British insurer Aviva called "unacceptable".

Further progress may be harder as financial firms and other companies try to balance promises they have made with US president Donald Trump's drive to crack down on diversity and inclusion-related goals.

