Website Logo
  • Sunday, May 29, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

‘India is neither Thackeray’s nor Modi-Shah’s, it belongs to…’: Asaduddin Owaisi

“When anyone criticises CM Thackeray, Pawar, Modi, or Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, partymen react immediately and take action, but if we are criticised, no no one reacts,” said Owaisi

FILE PHOTO: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party, Asaduddin Owaisi speaking during a public meeting in Ahmedabad. (Photo by SAM PANTHAKY/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

THE All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has said that “India belongs to Dravidians and Adivasis”, and not to him, or Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP head Sharad Pawar and prime minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a rally in Bhiwandi town here in Maharashtra on Saturday (28) evening, the Lok Sabha member also sought to know why Pawar pleaded with Modi for Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and not state NCP minister Nawab Malik, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, he claimed that these parties want to protect their vote banks and hence, never react when members of the minority community are targeted.

“While the BJP and Modi are celebrating eight years of their successful rule in the country, they do not realise what agony the country is going through, he said,” while citing inflation and other issues.

“If India belongs to anyone, it’s the Dravidians, adivasis (tribals)” contrary to claims of others,” he said.

“They (other parties) give an example of 600 years, but I give you an example of more than 65,000 years. The country does not belong to Thackeray, Pawar, Owaisi, Modi or Shah, but to Dravidians and Adivasis,” the AIMIM leader said.

“When anyone criticises CM Thackeray, Pawar, Modi, or Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, they (the respective partymen) react immediately and take action, but if we are criticised and comments passed against us, no no one reacts”, he said.

Owaisi appealed to Muslims and others, including Dalits and OBCs, to understand that these “so called secular parties will never come to their assistance” as they are concerned only about their vote bank.

He also said no one should challenge or provoke him, or else he will “show them the mirror”.

He claimed that Muslims were being targeted over mosques as well as issues like wearing of hijab and halal meat, and appealed to the community to fight against it.

Claiming that Pawar, whose party shares power with the Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, pleaded with Modi for Rajya Sabha member Raut, Owaisi asked, “Why he (Pawar) did not plead for Nawab Malik? What is so special about Raut?”

Referring to the Gyanvapi mosque row, he said they (central government) want to dig up different places, but will not get anything there. “They want to wipe it (Gyanvapi mosque) out like the Babri Masjid,” he claimed.

Owaisi said at the time of the court verdict in the Babri mosque dispute case, he had said that they (government) will now start digging up the Gyanvapi and other mosques, including in Lucknow, and his claim has come true.

He also claimed that Bhiwandi AIMIM leader Khalid Guddu was held by police for last two years as he and the party were becoming strong in the town, and they (Maharashtra government) see it as a threat.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Consumed ‘ganja’ in US for relief from sleeping disorder: Aryan Khan
News
‘Indian startups created value, wealth even…”: Modi praises rise of startup culture
News
‘Don’t justify terror’: India slams Islamic nations remark on JKLF leader Yasin Malik verdict
INDIA
Why is Gujarat becoming gateway of drugs?: Cong on 52kg cocaine seizure near Mundra Port
News
Inspired by ‘Fast and Furious’ movie, 3 men steal over 40 luxury cars in Delhi,…
News
Delhi-based writer Geetanjali Shree’s ‘Tomb of Sand’ becomes 1st Hindi novel to win International Booker…
News
Indian girl hopping to school on one leg won the hearts of netizens
News
Delhi Stadium emptied, athletes sent home early to ensure IAS Officer can walk…
News
Yasin Malik sentenced to life imprisonment: Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif hit out, says…
News
‘Don’t you think your idea of India is …’: Civil servant questions Rahul…
News
Murder of US model: Indian police officers in Prague to bring back accused…
INDIA
Millions displaced, dozens dead as floods wreak havoc in India, Bangladesh
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Shaunak Sen’s ‘All That Breathes’ grabs Cannes Golden Eye
Consumed ‘ganja’ in US for relief from sleeping disorder: Aryan…
‘India is neither Thackeray’s nor Modi-Shah’s, it belongs to…’: Asaduddin…
Fast fashion brand Missguided on the verge of winding up
London-based Ravi Deol acquires Diageo India brands
‘Indian startups created value, wealth even…”: Modi praises rise of…