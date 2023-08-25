Website Logo
  • Friday, August 25, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

India hopes for G20 to develop amicable resolutions on geopolitical issues

India, now president of the G20, has taken a mostly neutral stance, generally declining to blame Russia and urging a diplomatic solution

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India during the country’s presidency year addresses the gathering on the first day of the three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi on August 25, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The G20 summit negotiator for India Amitabh Kant expressed the nation’s intention to diplomatically persuade G20 member countries towards resolving geopolitical challenges.

In response to a question concerning the Russia-Ukraine war, Kant said on Friday (25) that India seeks amicable solutions. The ongoing conflict, which began in February last year, has deeply impacted global diplomacy.

India, now president of the G20, has taken a mostly neutral stance, generally declining to blame Russia and urging a diplomatic solution.

Speaking at a Business 20 (B20) summit in New Delhi, Kant said the group stood for growth but war created “a huge implication in terms of economics”, by bringing challenges regarding food, fuel, and fertiliser.

“The war is not our creation,” Kant said. “Our challenge is to put developmental issues right in the forefront.”
The G20 summit is set to take place next month.

During the two-day event, India hopes to forge agreement among members on matters ranging from reforms of multilateral banks to developing a global approach on cryptocurrencies.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
Chandrayaan-3 moon rover begins lunar exploration
US
Trump arrested in election case, mug shot released
News
Modi highlights concerns with China’s Xi on border issue
UK
UK faces record asylum backlog as applications soar
News
India Club in London announces its closure
UK
Nurse appeals for information about son’s death
US
Vivek Ramaswamy responds to ‘amateur Barack Obama’ Jibe
News
GCSE results: Grading returns to levels before pandemic
US
Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy clash over foreign policy in Republican primary
US
Republican debate: Vivek Ramaswamy ‘steals show’ in Trump’s absence
News
BRICS invites Saudi, Iran and others to join group
News
Woking murder: Sara Sharif was seen at school ‘with cuts and bruises to…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW