India hopes for G20 to develop amicable resolutions on geopolitical issues

India, now president of the G20, has taken a mostly neutral stance, generally declining to blame Russia and urging a diplomatic solution

Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa of India during the country’s presidency year addresses the gathering on the first day of the three-day B20 Summit in New Delhi on August 25, 2023. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP) (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

The G20 summit negotiator for India Amitabh Kant expressed the nation’s intention to diplomatically persuade G20 member countries towards resolving geopolitical challenges.

In response to a question concerning the Russia-Ukraine war, Kant said on Friday (25) that India seeks amicable solutions. The ongoing conflict, which began in February last year, has deeply impacted global diplomacy.

Speaking at a Business 20 (B20) summit in New Delhi, Kant said the group stood for growth but war created “a huge implication in terms of economics”, by bringing challenges regarding food, fuel, and fertiliser.

“The war is not our creation,” Kant said. “Our challenge is to put developmental issues right in the forefront.”

The G20 summit is set to take place next month.

During the two-day event, India hopes to forge agreement among members on matters ranging from reforms of multilateral banks to developing a global approach on cryptocurrencies.

(Reuters)