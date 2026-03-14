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India ships first ever batch of GI-tagged Joha rice from Assam to UK and Italy

APEDA facilitates first ever shipment of 25 metric tonnes of the aromatic Assam rice variety to European markets on 12 March

India ships first ever batch of GI-tagged Joha rice from Assam to UK and Italy

Joha rice got its Geographical Indication tag , a special label that protects traditional products in 2017

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya Rose Mar 14, 2026
Ashya Rose
Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She graduated from Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, and holds a PG Diploma from Mathrubhumi Media School. With a strong background in journalism and media studies, she began her career writing for college newspapers and now covers business stories across all sectors.
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Highlights

  • India has sent its first ever batch of GI-tagged Joha rice from Assam to the UK and Italy .
  • The aromatic rice variety received its GI tag in 2017 and is grown across 21,662 hectares in Assam.
  • The shipment was arranged by APEDA and exported by Kolkata-based Safe Agritrade Pvt Ltd.
India has reached a big milestone in farm exports by sending its first ever batch of special Joha rice from Assam to the United Kingdom and Italy.
The export body APEDA arranged the shipment of 25 metric tonnes on 12 March 2026 together with the Assam Agriculture Department. Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora flagged off the shipment alongside senior government and APEDA officials.

Joha rice is a fragrant variety of rice grown only in Assam. It got its Geographical Indication tag , a special label that protects traditional products in 2017.

The rice is known for its lovely smell, fine grains and rich taste and is becoming popular in high-end markets around the world.

Assam grows around 43,298 metric tonnes of Joha rice each year across 21,662 hectares, mainly in districts like Nagaon, Baksa, Goalpara, Sibsagar, Majuli, Chirang and Golaghat.

Growing global reach

This is not the first time Joha rice has been exported. APEDA previously sent one metric tonne to Vietnam and two metric tonnes to five Middle Eastern countries — Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

The UK and Italy batch was packed at Pratik Agro Food Processing in Guwahati and sent by Kolkata firm Safe Agritrade Pvt Ltd, which specialises in exporting rice and spices.

APEDA said the goal was to help farmers in north-east India earn more money by connecting them directly with buyers abroad.

With more people around the world looking for traditional and healthy grains, Joha rice is seen as having great potential in top international markets.

The move is part of India's bigger push to sell more home-grown special products overseas and put more money in the pockets of local farmers.

apeda assam uk italy indian exports joha rice gi tag

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