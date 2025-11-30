Imran Sherwani, Britain’s Olympic hockey champion, dies at 63

IMRAN SHERWANI, who scored two goals in Britain’s 3-1 win over West Germany in the 1988 Olympic field hockey final in Seoul, has died aged 63, his family said on Thursday.

His second goal in the match prompted the well-known reaction from BBC commentator Barry Davies, who said: “Where were the Germans? But frankly, who cares!”

Sherwani was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer’s in December 2019. He made the diagnosis public two years later.

Over his career, Sherwani earned 49 international caps for England and played 45 matches for Britain.

“Whilst many knew him for his sporting achievements, to us he was a devoted family man whose warmth, humour, and kindness touched everyone who knew him,” his family said in a statement published on the EuroHockey website.

“Imran will be profoundly missed, but his legacy will remain with us always.”

Sherwani won silver medals for England at the 1986 World Cup and at the European Championship in 1987.

“He was one of the very best,” EuroHockey President Marcos Hofmann said.

“His performance at the final of Seoul will go down in history as one of those iconic moments which transcends our sport’s barriers and is part of the wider Olympic folklore.”

England Hockey CEO Rich Beer also paid tribute to Sherwani, calling him one of the true icons of the sport.

“Beyond his achievements on the pitch, Imran was a remarkable person whose kindness and passion enriched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him,” Beer said.